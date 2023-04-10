During a recent interview Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa discussed the impact that opioids continue to have on the community.
According to Kruppa, there has been an increase in opioid overdoses since the pandemic began as a result of “different traumas that people encountered during the first year of COVID.” The increase has also been driven by increasing supply of more potent synthetic opioids like fentanyl. According to the CommonWealth Fund fentanyl is responsible for nearly 70% of drug overdoses.
Kruppa says the county is putting a lot of effort into addressing the issues that have been created by the opioid epidemic. He says that the county is “looking forward to getting the settlement funds” from corporations such as Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson that pushed opioids like Oxycontin, Vicodin, morphine and methadone on the public without disclosing their massively addictive side effects to patients.
These corporations knew that the opioids they were pushing were addictive and saw it as an opportunity to profit off getting the public hooked on them. As a result an estimated 79,117 Americans died from opioid related drug overdoses in 2022, according to a report by the CommonWealth Fund. That represents a slight decrease from last year, but still remains higher than pre-pandemic levels.
According to data from Tompkins County from September 2022, there had been 12 reported drug related deaths at that point last year. In 2021 the county saw 25 overdose deaths.
As a result of the devastating impact opioids have had on the public, the corporations that manufactured and sold them are finally being punished by being forced to pay billions of dollars in settlements over their roles in fueling the opioid epidemic.
According to NPR, the Sackler family — the owners of Purdue Pharma — have agreed to pay $6 billion to resolve litigation alleging that they fueled the opioid epidemic. In addition, the three largest drug distributors in the country, along with Johnson & Johnson have agreed to a $26 billion settlement to resolve roughly 3,000 lawsuits seeking to hold the corporations accountable for the opioid epidemic.
This money will eventually make their way to Tompkins County to help fund initiatives to address the local opioid crisis. Kruppa says that “there's one pot of $700,000 going through the county legislature and another pot of about $800,000 going through the community services board.”
Regarding plans for how the settlement funds would be used, Kruppa said that the community service board funds would be used to “help people that have a situation with substance use that results in unnecessary hospitalizations” by building a program that can support people and get them the help they need to avoid those situations.
According to Kruppa, the legislature has formed a task force that is in the process of putting out a survey to the community to receive input on how they think the funds should be allocated.
“Ultimately [the task force] will be making a proposal to the legislature who has final authority on deciding how those dollars are allocated,” said Kruppa.
When asked what individuals can do to combat the opioid epidemic, Kruppa stressed the importance of awareness and responsibly talking to children about the real life consequences of drug use. In addition, he said that people need to acknowledge that trauma is at the core of substance use problems.
“Many people that are dealing with substance use disorders, had trauma at some point in their life and the substance is used as a coping mechanism,” Kruppa said.
He continued saying, “we really want to get to the core of trying to eliminate and treat those traumas more effectively so that way people don't have to go to street drugs for coping.”
