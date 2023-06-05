On Saturday, June 3 at 5:21 p.m. Bangs Ambulance, Brooktondale Fire/Rescue, Slaterville Fire (one engine mutual aid) responded to the 900 block of White Church Road in the Town of Caroline for the report of a one motor vehicle accident with a person injured and trapped.
Command requested Ithaca Fire for possible extrication. Command arrived on scene quickly and found a female individual on the ground partially under the vehicle but not entrapped. Ithaca Fire was cancelled. The individual was treated and then transported to a trauma center by Bangs Ambulance.
The New York State Police is investigating the cause of this accident.
