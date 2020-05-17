New York State Police announced Sunday that one person had died in a weekend car accident in Groton. The accident involved just one vehicle.
Police responded to the scene near Davis and Lafayette Roads in Groton, where they found a badly damaged 2007 Chevroley Colorado. Investigation showed that the driver had been ejected from the vehicle. He was identified as Douglas Linderberry of Cortland, NY, age 52. Linderberry was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Linderberry was traveling east on Davis Road "at a high rate of speed" when he didn't stop at the Lafayette Road stop sign. He continued through the intersection and his car ended up hitting a tree.
The state police, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Department, McLean Fire Department and the Groton EMS all responded to the scene.
