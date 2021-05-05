The Tompkins County Office for the Aging maintains a list of individuals who would be willing to do yard work and/or handy services for older adults. With summer rapidly approaching, lawn mowing, gardening, and general yard work is needed. Many seniors are unable to maintain their yards or may have small tasks needed completed around the house. The Office is currently updating its list and we are in need of more workers.
Specifically, the Office for the Aging needs individuals who are willing to work in places outside the City of Ithaca and in rural areas. If you are interested in assisting older adults with general yard work or handy services, on either a paid or volunteer basis, call the Tompkins County Office for the Aging at 607-274-5482. If your name was listed last year, and you would like to be listed again, you must notify the office.
