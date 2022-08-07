In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area.
On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Michelle A. Townley, age 60, of Ithaca, NY for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). Townley was traveling on State Route 13 in the town of Ithaca when she entered a multi-agency DWI checkpoint. While interviewing Townley, a trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca where her reportable B.A.C was .11%. Townley also had a previous conviction of DWI making the arrest a felony. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Ithaca Town Court on August 17, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.
On July 3, 2022, at approximately 11:51 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Michael D. Darrow, age 57 of McGraw, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of a vehicle off the roadway near Peruville and Salt Roads in the town of Groton. The trooper found a vehicle in the ditch and Darrow beside it. An investigation revealed that Darrow was driving when the car went off the road. The trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Darrow was asked to submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca for processing then later turne
On July 7, 2022, at approximately 12:05 a.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Christopher M. Turo, age 40 of Lansing, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. Troopers were dispatched to the Mirabito in the town of Dryden to check on a driver who appeared to be passed out in the driver’s seat at a gas pump. Troopers were able to check on the driver and wake him. An investigation revealed that Turo had been at the pump for approximately an hour. Troopers asked Turo to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Turo was arrested; troopers also found him in possession of suspected illegal drugs. He was transported to SP Ithaca where he was processed then transported to the Tompkins County Jail for centralized arraignment.
On July 8, 2022, at approximately 3:24 a.m., New York State Police at Marathon arrested Ryan P. Finch, age 21 of Marathon, NY for the felony of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree and the misdemeanors of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree. Troopers on patrol observed a vehicle driving down State Route 13 in the town of Cortlandville westbound in the eastbound lane of travel and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Finch, troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Finch was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests which confirmed impairment. Troopers also located metal knuckles, which are illegal to possess. Finch was arrested and transported to SP Homer for processing, where his reportable B.A.C was .19%. An investigation also revealed that Finch’s drive’s license is revoked. Finch was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Cortlandville Town Court on August 8, 2022, then released to a sober third party.
On July 8, 2022, at approximately 3:33 a.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Arianna M. Melton, age 19 of Ithaca, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched to Auburn Road in the town of Lansing where a vehicle went off the roadway and rolled, ending up on its passenger side. Troopers were able to remove Melton out of the vehicle. She did sustain non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Cayuga Medical Center by Bangs Ambulance. An investigation revealed that Melton was impaired. She was issued appearance tickets to the Lansing Town Court on July 28, 2022.
On July 9, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Kevin A. Dix, age 32 of Jamesville, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers monitoring traffic on Interstate 81 observed a motorcycle speeding and other vehicle and traffic infractions. A traffic stop was initiated and while interviewing Dix and his passenger, troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Dix. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests which displayed signs of impairment. Dix was arrested and transported to SP Homer where his reportable B.A.C was .11%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Homer Town Court on August 2, 2022, then released to his sober passenger.
On July 9, 2022, at approximately 11:45 p.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Jake D. O’Brien, age 28 of Groton, NY for the felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). A trooper near Starr Road and State Route 13 in the town of Cortlandville observed vehicle and traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing O’Brien, the trooper noticed an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. O’Brien was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. An investigation also revealed the O’Brien struck another vehicle while near State Route 281 and State Route 13 just moments earlier, troopers were assisted by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department at that scene. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was transported to Guthrie Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. O’Brien was arrested and transported to SP Homer where his reportable B.A.C was .16%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Cortlandville Town Court on August 1, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.
On July 15, 2022, at approximately 10:33 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Justin L. Welch, age 38 of Groton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper and Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to the report of a report of a two-vehicle collision on Peruville Road in the town of Dryden. When the trooper arrived, Welch was not awake. Welch was awakened by the trooper and Dryden EMS and Dryden Fire were dispatched to the scene to check out Welch. The trooper administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Welch was transported to Guthrie Regional Medical Center in Cortland then later transported to Upstate Medical Center for injuries. Welch was issued appearance tickets to the Dryden Town Court on August 3, 2022.
On July 26, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Lisa M. Leonardo, age 40 of Freeville, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were advised of a vehicle that was damaged on Pine Tree Road then observed at Dunkin Donuts on Pine Tree Road. While interviewing Leonardo (who was operating the vehicle) the troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Leonardo was transported to SP Ithaca where her reportable B.A.C was .19%, Leonardo was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Ithaca Town Court on August 24, 2022, then later released to a sober third party.
