Nicole LaFave today announces her candidacy for the Tompkins County Legislature, District 1, which comprises Central Downtown Ithaca, the NorthSide, the SouthSide, and West Hill. LaFave is a second term Board of Education Member of the Ithaca City School District. She is a working-class mother of three, known for her community activism and is a co-founding member of Black Lives Matter Ithaca.
LaFave writes “I am running for County Legislature because in my heart of hearts, I am a public servant. I am running for County Legislature because we need more BIPOC women at the table with decision making power who can empathize with the many experiences of our constituents that keep them trapped in intergenerational poverty and without access to resources to improve their life trajectory. I seek a seat at the table to be a voice for segments of our community that feel unseen and unheard.”
LaFave writes: “Ithaca is Gorges is a slogan we see on bumper stickers and t-shirts, but more and more, I find myself asking -- Ithaca is Gorges for whom? Who gets to enjoy the beauty of this city and the many treasures it bears? What are some of the barriers that keep residents from accessing the quality of life that Ithaca has to offer and how can I best be a part of breaking down those barriers? I am running for the Tompkins County Legislature because I believe in the promise of Ithaca and the virtue of community building. I seek to serve because it is my desire and passion to see every single resident of TC living their best life, an equitable life, a life of abundance, of joy, fortune and fortitude.”
LaFave was born and raised in the heart of Harlem and has been a resident of the City of Ithaca, since attending Ithaca College in 2003 where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. Social justice, racial justice, and climate justice are at the heart of her platform. She believes that every resident of Tompkins County, and the City of Ithaca, will benefit from a more socially just and equitable County that seeks to close the gap on inequities that impact all of our communities, especially BIPOC and rural communities.
LaFave is currently the Assistant Director of Diversity Alumni Programs at Cornell University, where she cultivates and builds relationships with diverse alumni and spearheads equitable and inclusive programming to create lifelong learning opportunities for the Cornell community. In addition, she is a Board of Education Member of the Ithaca City School District, where she has fought for all students to have the right to an engaging and equitable education regardless of socioeconomic class and race.
She has also served as a member of the Ithaca Community Police Review Board and the United Way Grant Review Team. Nicole believes that her experience with governance, public service and community activism would make her an asset to the Tompkins County Legislature. Her campaign will focus on:
Supporting the movement in county government to center diversity, equity, and justice in its deliberations and decisions.
A robust economic recovery plan that supports local businesses, emphasizes use of local labor for new developments, and focuses on a living wage for all in Tompkins County.
Creating more green, low-income housing in downtown Ithaca with access to parks and pedestrian sidewalks in areas with less traffic and air pollution.
Fighting climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by expanding affordable and renewable energy sources to all residents of Tompkins county.
Increasing the number of alternative models for incarceration and strengthening existing programs that support reentry work and rethinking our criminal justice system.
She writes “I am running for County Legislature to represent District 1 because I would like to see all of my constituents living a better quality of life. I would like to see all of my neighbors earning a living wage, accessing quality childcare, and living in truly affordable housing here within the district if they so choose.”
LaFave will also be seeking reelection to the Ithaca City School District Board of Education in May.
To join LaFave’s campaign team:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdfgWee675ks448gEM2xmdLzyJF6upipJqRv9mbPQwLSribQg/viewform
To learn more about LaFave’s platform
https://www.votenicolelafave.com/?fbclid=IwAR13Vg9PIYpEybX5M68e2uaM72xN20-hz9ShAlIV_Ik9etBRQscj0ob2CI0
To donate to LaFave’s campaign:
paypal.me/nicole.lafave
