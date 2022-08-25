United Way of Tompkins County (UWTC) has announced that Ducson Nguyen and Deb Mohlenhoff will join together as co-chairs of this year’s community campaign.
“Both Ducson and Deb are strong community leaders who have exceptional service records meeting Tompkins County needs,” shares Interim CEO Gail Belokur, “Their work as community advocates mean they are both aware of needs and how we can solve them locally.”
Under the theme of “Better United,” the pair are urging community members to come together to support this year’s campaign, which provides funding for almost 300 nonprofits annually, vets local programs by having local community professionals review their impact, and ensures 100% of individual gifts go to programs and services.
“By giving through UWTC, a donor knows that their gift is being deployed to where it is needed most and has high impact,” shares Nguyen. Mohlenhoff adds, “There is so much need to be addressed in our community, recently exacerbated by the impacts of the pandemic. The United Way is poised to navigate the new normal, attract a new generation of donors, and impact our community in innovative and meaningful ways.”
The annual campaign funds the Community Care Fund, which annually provides funding for around 80 local programs in the funding priority areas of crisis intervention, meeting basic needs, and supporting wellness. These areas include addressing food insecurity, childcare, housing, crisis and abuse intervention and recovery, health to include mental health, and workforce development. Other programs supported by the annual campaign include the UW/2-1-1 ALICE Program, which provides direct support to qualifying households for expenses including rent, utilities, car repairs, childcare and other basic needs or to help people work or learn. In a typical year 1 in 5 residents in Tompkins County interact with a United Way funded program.
“Donors giving to UWTC are funding programs that our neighbors, families, friends, and co-workers need in times of crisis and to strengthen their lives,” states Interim CEO Gail Belokur. “We are grateful for the time and talents that our campaign chairs and other volunteers give to our community through the UWTC campaign each year.”
Both Nguyen and Mohlenhoff are well versed in community needs and resources, having served together on City of Ithaca Common Council with Mohlenhoff recently completing a commitment spanning twelve years. Mohlenhoff is currently the Associate Vice President for College Relations at Tompkins Cortland Community College as well as the Program Director for Leadership Tompkins and Leadership Cortland. Nguyen is employed with CrowdStrike, currently serves as Alternate Acting Mayor for City of Ithaca representing the 2nd Ward, and has been involved in many advocacy projects seeking local solutions for local challenges.
UWTC’s annual campaign is currently in its quiet phase with workplaces sponsoring “Pacesetter” campaigns. UWTC’s campaign co-chairs will announce this year’s campaign goal to the community at a special “Campaign Kick-off” on Friday, September 23, from 1 to 2 p.m. at UWTC’s offices, located at 313 N. Aurora Street, Ithaca.
The event will be in the middle of UWTC’s annual Stephen E. Garner Day of Caring, during which hygiene and cleaning products are collected in the morning and distributed to the 25 pantries of the Tompkins County Food Distribution network in the afternoon. Joannie Barber, a community volunteer who volunteers full-time for local food pantries, explains, “The items collected for Day of Caring are items people need to stay healthy and cannot be purchased through other food pantry resources.”
The public is invited to attend Day of Caring and Campaign Kickoff or get involved in UWTC activities by contacting UWTC at (607) 500-GIVE, by emailing info@uwtc.org, or by contacting Nguyen or Mohlenhoff.
