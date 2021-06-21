The new 2021-22 Tompkins County Curbside Recycling Guidelines brochure is now available. The brochure is produced by the Tompkins County Department of Recycling and Materials Management (TCRMM) and covers the 12-month period from July 2021 through June 2022.
The publication includes a recycling pick-up calendar and valuable information about curbside recycling collection.
County residents are reminded to check the guidelines to be sure that an item is recyclable before including it in their bin. Plastic bags and films, Styrofoam, electronics, clothing, padded envelopes, and many other items are not accepted. Any curbside recycling bin with unacceptable items will be left at the curb with a sticker explaining why it was rejected.
Copies of the 2021-22 Curbside Recycling Guidelines are available at the TCRMM Office at 122 Commercial Avenue, as well as the Recycling and Solid Waste Center public drop off area. They have also been made available at municipal offices, Food Scraps Recycling Drop Spots, and all major grocery store service desks throughout Tompkins County.
For an electronic copy, visit www.recycletompkins.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.