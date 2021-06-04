Ithaca mayor Svante Myrick has endorsed Greg Mezey in his bid for Tompkins County Legislator representing District 13. Mezey is running against Samantha Lushtak to replace longtime legislator Martha Robertson, who decided not to run again for her seat.
"In the 14 years I've known Greg, I've rarely met a harder worker. Entrepreneurial, balanced, progressive, and wise beyond his years, Greg has a knack for getting the best out of the people he works with,” Myrick said. “He's a problem solver, a communicator, and a natural leader. He is also a great friend, and I believe he will make an excellent legislator."
Said Mezey, "I am grateful for the public support and endorsement by Mayor Svante Myrick. I have always admired Svante's bold leadership and willingness to challenge the status quo with creative solutions that solve complex problems. In addition, he has a genuine care for the city of Ithaca and Tompkins County. I look forward to collaborating with him if elected to strengthen city and county relations.”
Since announcing his candidacy, Mezey has been meeting with constitutes in District 13, attending town and county meetings, and advocating for immediate action of the legislature to support workforce development and economic recovery within the Tourism sector in Tompkins County. The Tourism sector was one of the hardest-hit sectors in the county as a result of the pandemic. Mezey has served as a Member of the Tompkins County Strategic Tourism Planning Board since 2019. Mezey believes that tourism and the arts are vital economic engines that drive our local economy.
For an outline of his platforms, initiatives, and priorities, visit www.gregmezey.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.