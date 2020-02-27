Due to strong winds, trees have been reported down across Tompkins County today, bringing power lines down with them. Two have been reported down in the town of Enfield at Trumbulls Corners Rd and a similar incident on Enfield Falls Road. Another tree is down, along with several power lines, on Iroquois Road in the village of Cayuga Heights. Iroquois Road has been closed between Highland Road and The Parkway. At this time, Highland Road has been closed between Iroquois and Upland Roads.
Power lines have also been reported down in Dryden at the intersection of Springhouse and Freeville Roads, and on the 300 block of Mitchell Street in the City of Ithaca, near Delaware Avenue. Department of Public Works road crews are currently working on clearing up any trees and NYSEG responding to the downed power lines. At this time, there is no estimation as to when services will be up and running again.
