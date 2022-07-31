Limited Vax Supply Going First To NYC Then To Rest Of State
As monkeypox cases trend upwards across the U.S. and the world, the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) has identified two cases among county residents.
“We've had several [additional] cases that tested, but tested negative” TCHD Senior Community Health Services Nurse Rachel Buckwalter explained.
According to the TCHD, no local close contacts were identified with either of the two cases.
Though the county currently has access to monkeypox tests, no vaccines are available in the area yet.
In the U.S., there are two vaccines that can protect against monkeypox: JYNNEOS (also known as Imvamune or Imvanex) and ACAM2000. Both of these vaccines were originally intended for use against smallpox, but are at least 85% effective against monkeypox as well, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
For now, it seems as though monkeypox vaccines are largely going to or being used in places with high case counts—i.e., not Tompkins County.
“[Vaccines are] being allocated for high risk [individuals or] confirmed close contacts of positive cases. And New York City (NYC) has over 1,000 cases right now. So the vaccine is going towards places that are harder hit,” Buckwalter explained.
More vaccines are on their way and will arrive over the next four to six weeks, a press release from Governor Hochul’s Office explained. Of the 110,000 vaccine doses, around 80,000 will be allocated to NYC and 30,000 will be sent elsewhere in the state, though the exact destinations were unspecified.
At the moment, the virus seems to be spreading mostly in large cities, and almost exclusively within the gay and bisexual communities. About 98% of people afflicted with monkeypox have been gay or bisexual men, according to a study published in mid-July by the New England Journal of Medicine.
Although the virus currently has a foothold within the men who have sex with men (MSM) community, Stella Safo, an HIV primary care physician and the founder of Just Equity for Health, explained the dangers of characterizing Monkeypox as solely a “gay disease,” as HIV has all too often been framed.
“I see the consequences of the framing around an infectious disease day-to-day when I’m taking care of my patients,” Safo said in a press release from the Institute for Public Accuracy. “If you think about the way monkeypox spreads––through skin-to-skin contact, fluids, materials like bedding and towels––there’s no way it will just stay among MSM.”
And sure enough, two pediatric monkeypox cases have been reported in the United States so far—one in California, and the other a child from the United Kingdom that was visiting Washington D.C. with their family. Several cases have been reported among U.S. women as well.
Monkeypox is significantly less infectious than COVID, because it spreads mainly through prolonged skin-to-skin contact. It’s also much less deadly.
“People are like, ‘Do you know if monkeypox is going to spread to me on the subway or in the grocery store?’ I don't think we're gonna see that,” Buckwalter said. “It can spread via the respiratory route, but usually closer contact and for longer periods of time than COVID.”
However, case numbers have certainly been rising. In the middle of June, there were 84 reported monkeypox cases in the U.S. and 2,103 laboratory confirmed cases worldwide. As of July 28, there have been 4,907 total confirmed cases in the United States and more than 21,000 cases worldwide, according to statistics published by the CDC.
Most people with monkeypox will develop a rash, and other symptoms include a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion.
Monkeypox typically lasts between two and four weeks and is infectious from the start of symptoms until a fresh layer of skin has formed over a healed rash.
Most Monkeypox cases resolve with use of over-the-counter medications for symptomatic care. More severe cases can be treated with an antiviral medication called TPOXX (also known as Tecovirimat) which was approved in 2018 for the treatment of smallpox in adults and children. While it has not been directly studied in Monkeypox, clinical trials have shown that there is some efficacy in treating all diseases caused by orthopoxviruses, which includes Monkeypox.
At the moment, Tompkins County recommends residents “take precautions to prevent infection and contact your health care provider right away if you suspect you may have come in contact with someone who has the disease or if you are experiencing symptoms,” Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated.
For more resources or information about monkeypox locally and across New York State, Buckwalter recommends people refer to the TCHD website at https://www.tompkinscountyny.gov/health/monkeypox or the NYS Department of Health website at https://health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/zoonoses/monkeypox/ .
For text mesage alerts related to monkeypox, NYS residents can text "MONKEYPOX" to 81336 or "MONKEYPOXESP" for texts in Spanish. New Yorkers can also opt-in for location-based messages by providing a zip code.
Julia Nagel is a reporter from The Cornell Daily Sun working on The Sun’s summer fellowship at The Ithaca Times
