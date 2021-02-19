Molly Reynolds Fitzgerald announced today that she is running for re-election to the New York State Supreme Court for the Sixth Judicial District. The Sixth Judicial District encompasses 10 counties – Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Schuyler, Tioga and Tompkins.
Justice Fitzgerald, who hails from Broome County, was first elected to the Supreme Court in 2007. In announcing her bid for re-election, Justice Fitzgerald said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to sit on the Supreme Court for the last 14 years. I hope the voters will give me the opportunity to continue in this capacity.”
In addition to her duties as a trial court Judge from 2008 until 2019, Justice Fitzgerald also served as the Administrative Judge for the Sixth Judicial District from 2016 through 2019. In that capacity she oversaw all of the courts in the district.
Recognizing her legal abilities, and “exceptional integrity, temperament and commitment to public service” in 2019 Gov. Andrew Cuomo elevated Justice Fitzgerald to serve on the Appellate Division, the second highest level court in New York State. The Appellate Division hears appeals on a wide variety of cases including criminal, civil, family court, probate and workers’ compensation.
Justice Fitzgerald’s re-election bid has drawn bipartisan support. Her 14-year tenure on the bench and over 20 years in private practice in Binghamton and Elmira have given her the experience and understanding to be a fair, compassionate and effective judge.
Justice Fitzgerald is the mother of three adult sons. She is a graduate of Seton Catholic Central High School in Binghamton and Trinity College in Washington, D.C. Justice Fitzgerald received her law degree from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.
