Tompkins County Mental Health Department is announcing that due to staffing shortages, intakes for new clients will temporarily be limited beginning Dec. 23 until the end of January 2022. The Department will continue to accept intakes for individuals who need immediate care and treatment, such as those discharged from the hospital.
Harmony Ayers-Friedlander, Deputy Mental Health Commissioner stated, “Due to retirements and unforeseen staffing changes, we are limiting intakes in order to ensure quality care for those already receiving our services and to meet the needs of individuals already in the referral and intake process. We are in the process of actively recruiting and hiring therapists to fill open positions. If you know anyone who may be interested, please share the position announcements available on the Human Resources website.”
“Ayers-Friedlander continued, “We acknowledge that the holidays can be a difficult time and compounded by the ongoing pandemic, can lead to more individuals seeking services. Our priority is to meet the need in our community, and we greatly appreciate our partners and residents for being patient as we navigate these challenging times. We will continue to update the public as our capacity to accept new clients increases.”
Current vacancies at the Mental Health Department include:
- There are several openings for Licensed Clinical Therapists openings in our adult clinic, forensic, and PROS programs for multiple clinician types including LMSWs, LCSWs, LMHCs, LCATs, LMFTs. Full job description and application are available on the Human Resources website.
- Nurse Practitioner in Psychiatry, full job description available here, apply here.
- Medical Director – Mental Health, full job description available here, apply here.
If you need immediate assistance, call the Crisis Phone Line, Suicide Prevention and Crisis Service at 607-272-1616.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.