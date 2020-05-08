The number of positive tests in Tompkins County stayed at 134 from Thursday, though another person has been deemed recovered, bringing that total to 110.
More good news can be gleaned from the number of total tests and the corresponding negative test results. Total testing is up to 4,702, with 4,368 of those people testing negative. There are still 200 people waiting for their results to come back, a large drop from earlier this week when that number was in the 700s.
There are still two people hospitalized with active COVID-19 cases, a number that has held steady for several days.
To pre-register, call Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708, or cayugahealthsystem.org. Need a ride to the Sampling Site? After you register, call 2-1-1 to schedule a safe, free ride with ASAP Cab Company. 2-1-1 is open from 8:30am–5pm to schedule rides to and from the Sampling Site.
Tompkins County also released its first batch of demographic data on positive tests thus far, which can be seen here.
