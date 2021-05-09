ITHACA, NY -- As vaccination rollout continues with more than 60% of Tompkins County receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, guidance has been continuously changing. According to the CDC, people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer or Moderna) or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson). Until you meet these requirements, you should continue taking all the precautions of an un-vaccinated person.
Once you’ve met the criteria, you can start to go back to some normalcy in your life. Below is the CDC’s list of things you can start doing:
· Gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart
· Gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household without masks or staying six feet apart, unless one of those people has an increased risk for severe illness
· Gather or conduct activities outdoors without wearing a mask except in certain crowded settings and venues
· If you travel domestically, you do not need to get tested before or after travel, and you don’t need to self-quarantine after travel
· If you’ve been in contact with someone who has COVID, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.
However, there are still some safety measures you should still be taking, as the pandemic isn’t over yet.
· Wear a mask that fits snugly against your face when you are in indoor public settings, gathering indoors with unvaccinated people from more than one household, visiting indoors with an unvaccinated person who is at increased risk or who lives with a person who is
· Avoid large indoor gatherings
· Watch out for symptoms of COVID-19
· Protect yourself and others when traveling by wearing a mask
There are also big changes coming to state restrictions. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that effective May 19, most business capacities will be removed in New York state. Businesses will only be limited by the space available for patrons to maintain the required social distance of six feet. This will apply across commercial settings including retail, food services, gyms and fitness centers, amusement and family entertainment, hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services. It will also apply in places of worship.
Additionally, beginning May 10, the outdoor social gathering limit will increase from 200 to 500 people, and on May 19 the indoor social gathering limit will increase from 100 to 250 people. The outdoor residential gathering limit of 25 people will also be removed, and the indoor residential gathering limit will increase from 10 to 50 people.
Venues that host things like sports, performing arts, live entertainment and catered receptions can exceed the social gathering limits of 500 people outdoors and 250 people indoors if all attendees over the age of 4 can present either proof of full vaccination status or a recent negative COVID-19 test result, and the required social distancing can be accommodated.
Beginning May 19, large-scale indoor event venues will operate at 30% capacity, an increase from the current 10% capacity. Large-scale outdoor event venues will operate at 33%, a change that has allowed Cornell to let graduates have two guests each in attendance at commencement.
In the spirit of reopening, The Range has announced it will begin offering live music again starting June 1, and that everyone who attends will be required to show proof of vaccination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.