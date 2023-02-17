Tompkins Chamber, in partnership with the Tompkins Community Bank, has named Mary Besemer as the February Community Hero of the Month. This award recognizes individuals from Tompkins County who have significantly impacted our community.
Besemer has worked at Cayuga Medical Center for 25 years, and the maternal child health registered nurse serves as the team lead for the pediatric portion of the team. In the nomination, she was described as working “tirelessly for the well-being of children and families.”
“She is so dedicated to the community and to her fellow staff and the success of health for families in our community,” the nomination stated. “She does this work without much recognition and gives so much of her time and energy.”
The Dryden High School graduate attended Tompkins Cortland Community College, and she volunteers at the Ithaca Health Alliance’s Ithaca Free Clinic.
Tompkins Chamber President Jennifer Tavares noted Besemer’s dedication to ensuring Tompkins County residents have access to health care.
“Not only does Mary serve the community through her work at Cayuga Medical Center, but she also gives her time to the Ithaca Free Clinic,” said Tavares. “She is the definition of a community hero, someone who thinks about improving the lives of all of our community members.”
Tompkins Community Bank President Greg Hartz said Besemer is a great example of a community hero.
“People like Mary are what makes Tompkins County such a special place to live,” Hartz said. “Her willingness to give so much to help our health care system meet the needs of everyone is special.”
To show the community’s appreciation for her work, Mary Besemer will be awarded a Community Hero of the Month plaque from the Chamber as well as a gift certificate to Downtown Ithaca from Tompkins Trust Company.
