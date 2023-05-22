On May 20, 2023, shortly after 7:00 p.m., Troopers from SP Ithaca were dispatched by the Tompkins County 911 Center to a report of a dispute at a residence on Searsburg Road in the town of Ulysses.
After an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, it was determined that Edwin Garcia, age 65 of Bangor, PA had unwanted inappropriate sexual contact with child less than the age of 11. Garcia was arrested at approximately 4:20 a.m., on May 21, 2023 and charged with the class “C” felony of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the second degree.
Garcia was transported to Tompkins County Jail and arraigned. He is being held on $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond or $1,000,000 partially secured bond.
