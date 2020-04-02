Last night's Common Council meeting marked the latest in a string of public calls for rent relief for tenants and landlords after the City of Ithaca endorsed a resolution asking for action by the state.
The resolution, passed unanimously, called on state representatives to implement a law that would stop rent payments for 90 days in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has basically destroyed the economy and job market, putting plenty of people in dire financial straits. Local renters have been mounting a widespread effort to push local politicians to protect them from going broke paying their rent.
"The Common Council of the City of Ithaca hereby urges our state representatives to support legislation that for a 90 day period would suspend the rent payments of residential tenants and small business commercial tenants who have suffered a loss of income as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, and suspend mortgage payments for the same period for property owners facing financial hardship as a result of non-payment of rent," the resolution stated.
Continuing, it also appealed for relief for landlords who would be in turn impacted by a rent suspension. It stated that the "City of Ithaca urges our state and federal representatives to pair any suspension of rent due to COVID-19 hardship with additional relief to help unemployed workers and emergency funding to assist landlords who are facing financial hardship due to non-payment of rent."
The resolution was introduced by Second Ward Alderperson Seph Murtagh, and came after a campaign organized by the Ithaca Tenants Union and other local organizations demanding that Common Council and Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick enact local action that would institute a city wide rent suspension, which would essentially be an extension of New York State's moratorium on evictions. Myrick, though, has steadfastly said that any legislation like that wouldn't hold up legally and that any rent suspension action would need to be taken at the state or federal level.
"In addressing the economic downturn, consideration to all affected parties is a necessary and important step," the landlords statement reads. "Any measure that fails to adequately consider all affected parties will have a devastating impact on the people and institutions who rely on us. We may be unable to make our mortgage payments. We may be unable to pay our tax bills that will become due in a few short months, and we have many other expenses including utility bills, insurance, and sidewalk fees. Our local governments will be impacted. We ask that our local governments defer to the state legislature; and that the state legislature forbear from enacting any legislation that does not consider the following issues."
The LATC then went on to argue that any legislation should "focus narrowly on tenants who will have lost income as a result of the COVID-19 economic downturn," denounces an across-the-board rent payment stoppage for all tenants, and tries to make the case that any landlords are running, through their real estate renting, a small business and will naturally be impacted regardless of any mitigation implemented by the government.
"Landlords must - like all of us - bear some of the pain," they wrote. "Most landlords are willing to work through re-arranging payments and foregoing some income - but they are no more in a position to bear the brunt of this crisis than any other small business owner in our community."
