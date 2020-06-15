Prominent Black locals took to the airwaves on Monday night to discuss what’s on everyone’s mind: the logical steps that can be taken during the wave of recent protests against police violence, in a town hall-style broadcast on Ithaca radio station WRFI.
The panel was led by Godfrey Simmons, a Cornell lecturer and the former director of the Civic Ensemble theatre troupe, and he was joined by Michelle Courtney Berry, a local health and wellness coach and a former Ithaca Common Council member, and Taili Mugambee, the Equity and Inclusion Programs Coordinator at Cornell Cooperative Extension. (Full audio of both segments here)
The night began with a discussion of priorities in the fight for racial justice, and Mugambee chose to emphasize education in schools. Mugambee spoke about the urgent need for honesty, which Simmons pressed him on. Mugambee responded that it is crucial to meet young people where they are at a young age, particularly considering how prominent a role young people have played in the recent wave of protests.
“The education doesn’t speak to them, and by the time they reach middle school they aren’t engaged,” Mugambee said. “We are not speaking the language that the young people who are oppressed are experiencing.”
The discussion, which was free-flowing though lightly guided by Simmons, then turned to the common trope of people trying to deflect from uncomfortable conversations around policing by bringing up other problems, such as crime rates, without addressing the systems in place that perpetuate those.
“They’re not taking any credit or responsibility by acknowledging how these situations were set up from the beginning,” Mugambee said, noting that when Black-on-Black crime is brought up during these times, it’s often in bad faith and done solely to distract from the issue of racist police violence.
Berry was then brought in, further discussing the Black-on-Black crime point, making the point that law enforcement reaction to Black deaths is less swift than it is when people of other races are killed.
“The narrative that we don’t care when our people die is not true,” Berry said. “Let’s be real, the message too is that nobody is looking for us. How many girls were killed in Atlanta and nobody was looking for them?”
Simmons then moved on to the strategies that Black people can use locally and nationally to create some level of change. Mugambee advocated looking abroad for strong social policies like universal healthcare and childcare, dismissing the “race to be economically sound” that leaves vulnerable people behind. Berry had a more localized take on the next steps.
“Where I appreciate Taili’s comments about the universal issues, “ Berry said. “We do have to put more pressure on our hometown to not just look at itself, but make changes. [...] These policies from most of these boards are shaping the lives of the most vulnerable people.”
“Ithaca will not look at Ithaca,” Berry said. “We have to look at the local level. The same groups of people informing discussions over and over again. [...] They’re well-meaning people, it’s not personal, but you can’t legislate us if you’re not us.”
The show’s second half brought on Dr. Nia Nunn, an Ithaca College professor and the President of the Southside Community Center’s Board of Directors, and Dr. Jason Corwin, the executive director of the Seneca Media and Communications Center, while Simmons stayed on as host. They picked up where Berry and Mugambee left off, speaking about generational Black trauma and the ways to seize the moment; Simmons kept referring to it as the end of the second act of a third act play, with the third act being the change hopefully coming.
“What is so critical is that we go so much deeper than this concept of being ‘woke,’” Nunn said, pleading that critical thought is put at the forefront of any further steps. “But this awakening, we have to pay attention. Pay attention to the most recent deaths, the Black trans women who were killed in Philly and Ohio, Dominique Rem'Mie Fells and Riah Milton [...] We have to pay attention to what is happening within and among these deaths.”
In order for the moment to be able to generate any actual change, Nunn said, the momentum has to translate into continuing education and a true “shifted mentality.” One example, Nunn said, would be to correct people when they call people of color “minorities,” since they do in fact represent the global majority. The conversation returned to the importance of the youth voices that have evolved during the protests.
“We all remember being teenagers and we were very passionate about the things we believed in,” Corwin said. “Young people are also incredibly organized and incredibly comfortable with technology at a level that us folks in our 40s and 50s, we have a familiarity but they were just born into it.”
He further mentioned that young people have seen so many protests over the last six years, since Michael Brown was killed by police in Ferguson, that it’s simply not a very new topic for the generation anymore.
Simmons mentioned that the Civil Rights movement of the mid-1900s, was similarly fueled by young people and the at-times divergent viewpoints that existed in that movement, similar to the differing viewpoints that make up the Black Lives Matter movement today.
“When you learn about the history and roots of policing, that it’s just inherently racist,” Nunn said. “What kind of people do we have to be, what kind of community, what kind of resources do we need to feel like we don’t ‘need’ police officers?”
Nunn said she knows there are critiques of the “defund the police” sentiment, but that she appreciates its concrete nature instead of sticking with murky, vague terminology. Simmons followed up that he wondered who gets protected in a society with no police force, and whether the Black community would suffer under those circumstances too.
Simmons concluded the show by extending the guests back for further shows in the next few weeks on WRFI. Mugambee announced that there will be another rally on the Commons this Friday, from 12-2:30 p.m., which will serve as another call to demilitarize the police in Tompkins County among other requests.
