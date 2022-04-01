Newly appointed Tompkins County Administrator Lisa Holmes hopes to shepherd the county toward an economic bounceback following a couple of years of financial uncertainty ushered in by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Holmes made history in mid March when she was permanently selected by the County Legislature as the county administrator. She had previously served as the county’s top budget officer in the last year on an interim basis and is the first woman in county history to serve as county administrator.
“I couldn't be more delighted to be offered the opportunity to be able to lead the county and work with our great departmental leaders, staff and the County Legislature on the priorities that lie ahead for the county and help to advance them,” Holmes said.
Some of those priorities include continuing to craft annual budgets that reflect zero tax increases for local residents, responsibly maximizing increased influxes of sales tax revenue, and overseeing the finances of Tompkins County’s capital plan. The county’s five-year roadmap is a portfolio of projects such as the decarbonization of county buildings, infrastructure overhauls, remediation of roads and bridges, as well as upgrades to the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport.
Her tenure also overlaps with initiatives that have the potential to transform Tompkins County and Ithaca for years to come, such as the Reimagining Public Safety plan, as well as the consolidation of the County Mental Health and Public Health Departments.
The county administrator will look to draw from her 23 years of experience in local government to aid her in this new role. Holmes has had a long career serving in county government, having started in 1998 at the Tompkins County Office for the Aging, eventually becoming the department’s leader, and later becoming deputy county administrator in 2018.
Even with her extensive experience, Holmes has already had to wade through uncharted fiscal waters in her short time in charge of the county’s finances following former administrator Jason Molino’s departure.
“When I was first appointed as interim county administrator (in May 2021) we were still in the middle of the pandemic. We had that response going on and we were in the early, but still full-blown phases of the annual county budget process,” she said, reflecting on a 2022 county budget she said she feels “very proud of.”
“It involved a lot of hands-on learning, and learning as you go,” she said. “It was a sink-or-swim sort of thing.”
There have been encouraging signs of economic recovery for a county that at one point in 2020 was projected by the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) to lose out on close to 30% of its total taxable sales compared to 2019. NYSAC’s analysis grouped the counties of Tompkins and Orange, as well as New York and its outer boroughs, as those facing the worst financial hardship because of the pandemic.
“When students returned to the city in the fall of 2020 and we started opening back up, we saw our sales tax increase beyond our best years prior to the pandemic,” Holmes said. “We've been very strong in that realm, in terms of local revenue generation. That really helps us during the budget process.”
For the 2021 budget year, the county had estimated raking in approximately $34.8 million in sales tax. Last month, County Finance Director Rick Snyder told the Legislature the county had collected close to $41.6 million in sales tax revenue for the year. Some of these figures, however, also correlate with an increase in the price of certain goods and an overall increase in cost of living.
“The pent up consumer demand that came out of the pandemic, along with workforce shortages have led to supply chain shortages,” Holmes said. “There is certainly concern about inflation, its long term effects, and the impact that may have on us going forward.”
Holmes sees the surprising sales tax figures and an ever-tighter and ballooning real estate market in the county as both having positive and negative consequences.
“Housing prices are less affordable for people and that is certainly a concern of ours,” she said.
As of 2020, County Planning and Sustainability Department officials estimate that, according to U.S. Census Data, a household would need to earn $42,880 per year to afford the median rent for a one-bedroom unit in Tompkins County without becoming rent-burdened. Rent-burdened is a status defined by federal officials and designated for households where at least 30% of the total income goes toward covering rent.
The median sales price for a home in the county — recorded in 2020 at $250,000 — increased by about 11%, or close to $20,000 from 2019 to 2020, according to the Tompkins County 2020 Housing Snapshot report.
The county, Holmes said, can protect homeowners from market volatility and uncertain world events affecting the global economy with flexible budgeting.
“For the 2022 budget, the Legislature opted to have a zero percent increase in the tax levy to try to assist taxpayers in that way. That's one small way that we could try to help the average homeowner to keep things steady,” she said.
Federal funding from Tompkins County’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) $19.8 million can also help the county cover the cost of economic recovery, Holmes added.
“We could claim all of those funds as revenue lost and put them toward county expenses that would make sense for one time use,” she said.
As an example, Holmes pointed to the nearly $15 million in ARP funds used by the county to fund projects found in the approximately $128 million capital plan.
“This would reduce debt service over the long term and would be another stabilizing factor for the local economy,” she said.
Even with the economic volatility of the current moment, Holmes said she expects projects such as the Green Facilities Capital Project to stay on financial track. County officials have said at several public meetings that the $28 million project — with an expected completion in 2026 — will target all county-owned buildings with the ultimate goal of reducing the estimated 1,373 metric tons of carbon emissions generated by these structures.
“There are a few phases to the Green Facilities Project. We are in the first phase right now and that encompasses the ‘low hanging fruit’ within our facilities to reduce energy consumption,” she said. “I have not heard that any of those projects have come in overbid.”
Improvements expected within this first phase, Holmes said, include insulation and other weatherization efficiency measures, LED lighting enhancements and upgrades to the county’s information technology infrastructure.
The three phases of the project, county officials have said, could save the county close to $422,000 every year.
As for other capital projects, Holmes said “you have to take each one of these projects one by one.”
“In the realm of highway remediation, there has recently been a project that has gone overbid due to the cost of materials,” she said. “I would expect that we may be seeing more of that as the year goes on.”
Holmes attributed these expected higher price tags to the rising costs of construction materials. When asked if the county would request additional financing sources or to raise public funds to shore up the costs of overbid projects, Holmes noted that has not been necessary yet.
“I think we would need to look at what the project is and consider it carefully,” she said. “We need to look at what stage the project is in, or if it can be delayed, but we haven’t crossed that bridge yet. We would need to consider those factors and determine what the best options are moving forward.”
On the Reimagining Public Safety Initiative, Holmes said the desired outcome is community safety for all.
“The reasoning behind the initiative was to look at the disparate outcomes and disproportionate treatment of minority communities by law enforcement,” she said. “We want to see a process that is transparent and includes community input. I think the stated goal is really important, but the process and how we get there is equally important.”
Holmes also spoke on the merger of the County Mental Health and Public Health Departments, a project that has suffered delays due to the COVID-19 epidemic. She noted the process is very much in the works at the moment.
“Staff from both departments are in the process of jointly working on the services they will offer to the community,” Holmes said. “They are looking to streamline the process, so that when an individual or a family comes through the system they can be seamlessly served with wraparound services under one department, and really looking at holistic care.”
In terms of public and mental health and how they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic , Holmes noted the county is also looking at transitioning from a model of acute response to one of recovery.
“We want to address some of the longer-term impacts that the pandemic has had in our communities, mental health, and supportive services,” she said.
The county is also looking to execute an analysis of its salary grade structure in order to improve employee hiring and retention, Holmes said. The study would include a market review of comparable positions at other counties in the region and in the private sector for county workers across all bargaining units, including management and management confidential employees.
“We released a request for proposal for those services and are in the process of selecting a vendor to begin that study in the near future,” she said. “We are very aware that we want to keep our salaries at a competitive level so that we can attract and retain the best talent that we can to provide county services.”
The 2021 living wage calculated by the Alternatives Credit Union and supported by the Tompkins County Workers Center is set at $15.32 per hour. The living wage is supposed to cover the minimum standard of living for a single person, including the cost of a one-bedroom apartment, health insurance through the state’s health marketplace, and taxes.
“Information aide” is the only county position to earn less per hour than the 2021 living wage standard, according to 2020 county pay scales. These positions start with a hire rate of $14.68 per hour.
Ultimately, Holmes believes the county is doing a good job balancing important projects. The incoming budget season, she added, will be a test to the solid leadership she sees at the county level.
“In the short term, we're looking at another budget season where we are going to be trying to put together a budget that's both fiscally responsible, but also pays wages that attract and retain an excellent workforce,” she said. “We are at the point where we would like to have fully current contracts with all of our bargaining units.”
County Legislature Chair Shawna Black has praised the county administrator’s work thus far.
“I’m delighted that Lisa Holmes will be taking on this role, she is a thoughtful and compassionate leader who has proven her commitment to our organization and community during her career here with Tompkins County,” she said in a press statement. “(Holmes) has the full support of the Tompkins County Legislature. Looking forward, we have incredible opportunities for the county, and Holmes has the institutional knowledge, respect of our staff, and a clear vision to lead the organization moving forward.”
For Holmes, her position is all about service.
“(All our county departments) really exist to serve our community, and I look forward to doing that the best way possible,” she concluded.
