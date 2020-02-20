After weeks of flux, the Tompkins County Legislature was finally able to come to a consensus on who would lead it in 2020.
Leslyn McBean-Clairborne, a legislator since 2001 , won the vote over fellow legislator Mike Lane. She was nominated by former chair candidate Anna Kelles, who noted that McBean-Clairborne has spent time on each and every committee since originally being elected to the legislature, and seconded by Anne Koreman. McBean-Clairborne represents the City of Ithaca.
The race had been a stalemate between Kelles and Lane, both Democrats, who were able to garner seven votes each but not the eight that would signal a majority of the legislature. Legislator Mike Sigler served as interim chair until early February, when the Tompkins County Clerk, Maureen Reynolds, was legally required to select someone to serve until a consensus was reached; simultaneously, Kelles announced she would drop out of the chair race to focus on a campaign for the 125th District seat in the New York State Assembly. Reynolds chose legislator Shawna Black, but at the Tuesday legislature meeting McBean-Clairborne accepted the nomination to face Lane and was elected by a 9-5 margin.
Outside of the legislature, McBean-Clairborne serves as the executive director of the Greater Ithaca Activities Center. She previously served as vice chair of the legislature for three years.
"I'm a black woman, and no matter how excellent I am, I'm never good enough," she said after the vote. "I've heard that. And the overlook happens when you sit in the skin that I am in."
McBean-Clairborne that was part of the reason she found the choice to run for chair intimidating, and its well known that she has been asked to run for chair before but never did so. But positive changes within the legislature, like an increased female presence, more progressive stances and a rise in legislators with outside careers all inspired her.
"When the opportunity presented itself again, and many of you asked, I took it as a sign that it was time," McBean-Clairborne said. "I thank you for asking me."
