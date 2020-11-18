Leslie Danks Burke (D) has conceded the race for State Senate in the 58th district to incumbent Sen. Tom O'Mara (R). Of the major races in Tompkins County, this was the last to be called. Danks Burke significantly narrowed O'Mara's lead once absentee votes were counted starting Nov. 10. However, there are no longer enough outstanding ballots to close the gap.
“While we must still ensure that every vote is counted and despite making significant gains on paper ballots, based on the numbers we have seen so far it is clear that we will not see the outcome we hoped for," Danks Burke said in a statement. "And out of respect for the voters and the principles on which our democratic republic is founded, we accept this outcome for the next two years.
"But we do so knowing that the coming months will be among the most difficult our region has ever faced. Politics aside, we will need serious leadership, working full-time, and unbeholden to the special interests that dominate the power structure in Albany and Washington. So while I acknowledge that in this time of crisis more voters chose to stay the political course for our region, there are 55,000 voters who asked for more for our region than we have seen in previous years, and I wish Mr. O’Mara Godspeed on the journey of serving all the voters of this district."
