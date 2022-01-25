After a lengthy discussion, the Tompkins County Legislature decided to raise the salary of the Tompkins County Sheriff position by $30,000, despite traditionally refraining from salary adjustments mid-term for elected officials.
Deborah Dawson, the legislator who heads up the Budget, Capital and Personnel Committee, brought the resolution to the legislature. She explained that the undersheriff is currently being paid about $10,000 more a year than the sheriff, and that lieutenants in the department are also earning more than the sheriff.
“Some of us felt that was not a tenable set of circumstances for a law enforcement agency to operate under,” Dawson said.
The salary for the sheriff position is set by the legislature and is usually adjusted at the start of new terms. However, during the current sheriff term, Sheriff Derek Osborne requested the undersheriff position be reexamined to determine whether it was compensated fairly. This saw the undersheriff position classified as a grade 90 position, which has a working rate salary of $111,571 as of 2020. The sheriff’s position does not have a grade, but has a salary of about $101,294. The grades are determined by job description and responsibilities and determine the salary. The local law the legislature passed will raise the sheriff’s salary to $132,118, an increase of more than $30,000.
Legislator Mike Lane said that while he understands the sheriff’s department operates similarly to a military organization in that there’s a strict chain of command, he said that the difference is the sheriff is an elected official.
“We have never changed an elected official’s salary from what it was set at prior to an election before a new term,” Lane said. “A terrible precedent is being requested here.”
Lane also pointed out that the sheriff salary would be raised as the position is part of the contract negotiations approved in 2021. The salary will increase 4% retroactively for 2021, and another 3% for 2021. However, the others in the department will also get raises, so the pay disparity will remain.
“I realize some folks are making an issue that he’s making less than the people who work beneath him, but he went into this with the understanding of what the salary would be for four years,” Lane said. “And for us to now change this is, I think, not a proper way to proceed and I certainly can’t support it.”
Legislator Mike Sigler was on the opposite side of things, and said he was glad this issue was brought up.
“It would be one thing if the pay wasn’t so disparate between the sheriff and the undersheriff,” Sigler said. “He is leading an organization and when you lead, one would generally think there would be remuneration to pay for that added responsibility.”
Legislator Lee Shurtleff agreed, and said the fact that the sheriff’s position is not rated by the county shows the salary was likely set “in an arbitrary manner.” He added that since the legislature noticed something needs an adjustment, it’s their responsibility to take care of it in a timely manner.
“I understand the precedent we’re setting, but Tompkins County has a history of correcting classifications and salary levels when they’re not where they should be,” Shurtleff said.
There was a distinct line being drawn between legislators, and one of the things being debated was the difference between elected officials and employees. Employees’ salaries and job classifications are done through compensation studies and department heads in tandem with human resources. However, elected positions like the sheriff and city clerk have their salaries set by the legislature.
Dawson said that despite the difference in how they get their jobs, the distinction between elected officials and employees is misleading.
“Our sheriff and county clerk are functionally department heads,” she said. “The sheriff has a department he manages and it’s not a small, unimportant, insignificant one. It’s a really crucial department. We have other department heads who are job grade 91, and their departments are no more important or significant, and sometimes not as large as, the sheriff’s office. So I ask you all to consider that. When we hire a department head and circumstances change over four years we don’t say, ‘well, you accepted the job at this salary so you don’t deserve a raise.’”
She noted that the sheriff’s position had seen a lot change through COVID and the Reimagining Public Safety process and said these “exceptional circumstances” are why she is pushing so hard to adjust what she considers “a really imbalanced salary structure in one department because the head of that department happens to be elected instead of hired.”
Legislator Veronica Pillar said one of the main differences she sees with hired versus elected positions is that elected positions do have a set term during which they are held accountable to the people. This provides a structure for a natural reconfiguring of the salary as terms conclude and start. She also added that she worried that there are many other imbalances within county pay structures that need to be adjusted but aren’t as visible as a position like the sheriff.
“These kinds of hierarchical, force-driven structures are created and sustained by all these little decisions,” Pillar said.
Legislator Greg Mezey agreed with Pillar’s point, but said he saw the legislature as the mechanism for correcting this specific imbalance, while employee pay imbalances will be examined by the compensation study, which is the specific mechanism meant to address that.
Chair Shawna Black said she agreed with Dawson and said it was insulting that a subordinate is making more than the person in charge.
Ultimately, the legislature passed the increase to the sheriff’s salary, 8-6. Randy Brown, Henry Granison, Rich John, Lane, Pillar and Travis Brooks all voted against, while Champion, Dawson, Dan Klein, Anne Koreman, Shurtleff, Mezey, Sigler and Black voted yes. There are 45 days for the public to call for a permissive referendum.
