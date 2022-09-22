The Tompkins County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution to renew the transportation agreement with the City of Ithaca, Cornell University, and Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT).
The transportation agreement was set to expire on October 9. If all three TCAT underwriters failed to come to an agreement the city's public transportation would be left “effectively unfunded in the near future, which would be a disastrous consequence,” says City Attorney Ari Lavine.
Legislator Deborah Dawson (D-Lansing) who served on the negotiating team on behalf of the county spoke about how an agreement has been reached, “Changes reflect the understanding of the City, Cornell, and Tompkins County to move forward with this negotiation, as the current agreement expires in October.”
Dawson added that a new provision in the contract states that if the TCAT board submits a budget with substantial changes, all three underwriters would have the right to consider the changes in line with their agreement. According to Dawson, “Any decision TCAT would make that would have that large of an impact on their budget, all partners would participate in, and no one would be taken by surprise.”
The provision of the contract that was in question was section 6.3 of the transportation agreement. Currently, what 6.3 says is that each of the underwriters will automatically absorb a third of any additional losses TCAT sustained that year. The revised version of 6.3 proposes that each of the underwriters will consider absorbing those losses, and that if they absorbed them, they all need to absorb them in equal measure.
Lavine has said, “the changes being considered to section 6.3 “provide agency to each of the three underwriters to evaluate their own budgetary outlook and what they want to support.”
Legislature Chairwoman Shawna Black (D-Ithaca) thanked Legislator Deborah Dawson (D-Lansing) for her work in the negotiations, “Thank you for being steadfast and sticking with this. I’m glad we didn’t give up on it.”
