Have you ever wondered how New York State Elections are secured? In an effort to combat a rise in public mistrust around election security and reliability, the League of Women Voters of New York and Tompkins County in collaboration with the Brennan Center for Justice are working to explain how our elections are conducted and the steps used to ensure election security less than two weeks before midterm elections take place on November 8.
This partnership hopes to provide the public with greater insight into the securing of votes and reinforce public trust in our elections and election officials. The local election workforce, made up of ordinary people from our community, makes sure every election runs smoothly and everyone's vote is counted. It’s important to remember that even though the public may know who won an election within a few hours, results are not official until the vote is certified by the election office.
Election Equipment
Election Law § 7–20 says that voting machines approved by the New York State Board of Elections are barred from connecting to the internet. Additionally, Election Laws § 9–102, § 9-209 ensures that election personnel collect vote counts from each machine and report the results to election headquarters. Ballots cast in person are tabulated at the polling place where they were cast, while absentee ballots are collected at a central location for ballot tabulation.
Election Workers
According to Election Law § 3–300, § 3- 400, § 3-414, almost all processes and procedures require that bipartisan teams of trained election personnel are involved. These officials have taken an oath to uphold state election laws and protect the security of the election.
Election Laws § 5–206, § 7-207 and § 9–211 also say that representatives of political parties or candidates, organizations, and sometimes even members of the general public are allowed to observe and monitor election activities.
Voter Registration
Voter registration ensures only those meeting state eligibility requirements are able to vote, and helps keep track of who has cast a ballot as a result of Election Law § 8–302. To register to vote in New York State you must be a citizen of the U.S., 18 years of age or older, and be a resident of the district for at least 30 days according to Election Law § 5–102. However, voters who do not appear on the registration list can cast a provisional or affidavit ballot thanks to Election Law § 5–204.
Poll workers verify that every in-person voter is eligible to vote before giving them a ballot. Absentee ballots are only sent to registered voters who have requested them. In addition, according to Election Laws § 8–302, § 8–400, § 8- 402 and § 9–209, New York State verifies voter eligibility again when collecting absentee ballots.
If you have an issue at the polls DO NOT leave without voting! Call the Attorney General hotline: 866-390-2992
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.