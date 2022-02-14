Democratic State Senate candidate Lea Webb announced the endorsements from 21 key Tompkins County leaders for her bid for State Senate District 53.
Endorsements today came from the following leaders:
State/County Leaders
Emily Adams, Democratic Party State Committeewoman
Jim Dennis, Former Councilmember (Ithaca) and County Legislator
Anne Koreman, Tompkins County Legislator (Ulysses and Enfield)
Leslyn McBean-Clairborne, Former County Leg. Chair (Ithaca)
Greg Mezey, County Legislator (Dryden)
Veronica Pillar, County Legislator (Ithaca)
Martha Robertson, Former County Leg. Chair (Dryden)
Irene Stein, State Democratic Committee Vice Chair, former Tompkins County Dem Chair and former Democratic Rural Conference Chair
Town Leaders
Don Barber, Former Town Supervisor (Caroline)
Dominic Frongillo, Former Deputy Town Supervisor (Caroline)
Ruth Hopkins, Former Town Board Member (Lansing)
Dan Lamb, Deputy Town Supervisor (Dryden)
Tim Murray, Deputy Town Supervisor (Caroline)
Jim Skaley, Town Board Member (Dryden)
Leonardo Vargas-Mendez, Town Board Member (Dryden)
Irene Weiser, Former Councilperson (Caroline)
Joe Wetmore, Town Board Member (Lansing)
Nancy Zahler, Town Supervisor (Ulysses)
City of Ithaca Leaders
Robert Cantelmo, Alderperson
Jeff Furman, Former School Board Member
Ducson Nguyen, Alderperson
The list of endorsements comes right off of a key endorsement from Svante Myrick, former Mayor of Ithaca.
Leslyn McBean-Clairborne, former Chair of the Tompkins County Legislature who just retired after 20 years of service, said, “I am so excited to see Lea step up to run for this seat! Such a dynamic, committed public servant will truly represent the community and bring a new voice to Albany, with lived experience and energy to advocate for what our region needs.”
“Binghamton gained an important progressive voice when Lea was elected to City Council and I greatly enjoyed working with her,” said Dan Lamb, former aide to Congressman Maurice Hinchey. “I know she will be a tireless advocate for us in Albany and I look forward to having Lea as a partner in state government,” added Lamb, who currently serves as Deputy Supervisor in the Town of Dryden.
Irene Stein, Vice Chair of the NYS Democratic Committee, Tompkins County Democratic Committee Chair for 30 years, and former Chair of the Democratic Rural Conference, noted, “It’s critical that our representatives in Albany have experience in governing at the local level. With her eight years on City Council, Lea brings a deep understanding of the local needs and how state and local government should work together to meet those needs.”
Lea Webb, Candidate for 53rd Senate District, said "I am so thankful to all of the Tompkins County leaders who have endorsed me today. From day one, I have prioritized coalition-building and bringing urban, suburban and rural communities together and I think this latest slate of endorsements is a clear example of that. I plan to be a representative in Albany who will advocate for Central New York and the Southern Tier residents - all of them, and in doing so, become a reliable and strong partner with my colleagues at all levels of government.”
The Democratic Primary is on June 28, 2022. Voters can learn more about Webb’s campaign at leawebb.com
