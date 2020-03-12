Lansing Central School District will close for two days next week in order to conduct an "extensive cleaning" of the district and provide time for teachers to prepare for a potentially longer closing.
The school said it felt strongly about initiating containment and preventative measures despite the fact that there are still no confirmed cases in Tompkins County. The school district includes Lansing High School, Lansing Middle School and Buckley Elementary School.
"At this time, though we have not been informed that there are any confirmed cases in our community or in Tompkins County, we feel strongly about taking preventative and containment measures," wrote Lansing Superintendent Chris Pettograsso. "With that in mind, we plan on cancelling school for ALL students on Monday March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. We will continue to hold elementary school parent teacher conferences in the afternoon on March 16. We will be engaged in extensive cleaning of the district. Additionally, we will be providing our faculty and staff with necessary training and time to prepare for a longer duration closing should we need it. This will also provide us time to learn more for the Department of Health regarding next steps."
Childcare and after school activities are also being cancelled Monday and Tuesday. Pettograsso continued to say that more information would be forthcoming about the future. There will also be a FAQ session for teachers and lessons on virtual instructions, both held on Monday. Teachers will have regular hours on Tuesday.
