TOMPKINS COUNTY -- Business First has released its academic rankings for 54 schools in the Syracuse area, and two Tompkins County schools made the top 10.
Lansing sits at number five, while Ithaca sits in the 10 spot. Business First, a Buffalo-based publication, bases its rankings on a variety of data, including statewide elementary and middle school test results, Regents exam results, Common Core exams and graduation rates. It also looks at diversity, administrative effectiveness, cost efficiency, teacher pay, housing options and more. You can view the full list of components here.
Trumansburg came in at 21, Dryden at 36, Newfield at 38 and Groton at 50.
