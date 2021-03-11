During a mass vaccination clinic for COVID-19 vaccines, John Marraffa, vice president of healthcare services integration at KPH Healthcare Services, spoke to a woman who arrived by taxi for her vaccine. An older woman, she didn’t have a smartphone, but her friend had been able to help her schedule an appointment online. After she got her shot, she called a taxi for a ride home; the cab company told her the car would arrive in three or four hours. Eventually, someone from the Sheriff’s Office took her home so she didn’t have to spend all day waiting.
This was something that stuck with Marraffa, who noted that, despite her struggles, she was one of the lucky ones who was able to actually get her shot.
“That was the moment I realized that yes, what we were doing was great, but it wasn’t enough for people who don’t have the means, or people who are mobility challenged,” he said. “I want to take care of these people who don’t necessarily have the ability to take care of themselves.”
Kinney Drugs is partnering with the Association on Aging in New York to provide a 10-week, 21-county pilot program to provide community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics for seniors ages 65+. Tompkins County is one of the counties in the pilot program, and Health Director Frank Kruppa said they will welcome any efforts that Kinney wants to bring to the community.
“Since Jan. 14, our pharmacies have been giving vaccines through appointments on a first come first served basis,” Marraffa said. “It was a bit of a rat race. And I think that model works for a lot of people, but we still have a lot of 65+ people in New York state who do not have the technology or caretakers to get them appointments. As I was building out our COVID response, I knew I had to do something for these folks.”
A county’s Office for the Aging will reach out to seniors in their community, get their information over the phone, and then work with Kinney to facilitate a pop-up clinic to provide vaccinations.
“The office on aging will work on logistics and pick a location, because they have a deep understanding of the community and where will be most accessible,” Marraffa said.
The program can vary county to county, depending on what resources are needed to best serve a community. But whatever happens, it will be repeated weeks later for the second dose if the vaccine is either Moderna or Pfizer.
The process for Tompkins County is still being worked out, as the Health Department has received quite a few doses in recent weeks.
“We’re in constant communication to fill in needs,” Marraffa said. “We’ll come in and do some clean-up efforts to get gaps filled in.”
Overall, the vaccine distribution experience for Kinney, one of the fist pharmacies in the state to start distributing, has been challenging but rewarding.
“There have been some struggles and everyone is learning along the way, but I really have no complaints,” Marraffa said. “I wish we had more vaccine earlier on, but we’ve been able to get through with what we had […] We struggled in the beginning with allocation and supply, but have a great relationship securing vaccine and making sure communities get shots in arms.”
He added that it’s been particularly fulfilling to get to be part of the solution.
“We’re doing something bigger than any one person,” he said. “It makes it worth it […] There have been some hectic days, but it hasn’t been as terrible as the pandemic has been.”
