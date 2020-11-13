ITHACA, NY -- The Associated Press has declared Anna Kelles the winner of the 125th District of the NY State Assembly after all the mail-in votes in Cortland County were counted, and a wide margin of victory was established in Tompkins County.
“I am so honored by the overwhelming support of voters in Cortland and Tompkins Counties." Kelles said. "I am grateful to our election workers for their tireless efforts to run a safe election during this pandemic and I send them my heartfelt thanks and admiration as they finish counting the last of the absentee ballots. I also want to express my deep gratitude to all of the members of our community who supported my campaign. I will work hard for everyone in our district to meet our needs, especially those that have been highlighted through this pandemic. I am excited to get to Albany in January and start working alongside my colleagues to make a difference in the lives of all of the people of the 125th District.”
Democrat Kelles ran against Republican Matthew McIntyre for the vacant seat of long-time Assembly member Barbara Lifton, who retired last January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.