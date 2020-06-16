Today's numbers from the Tompkins County Health Department show a continued slow-down of positive tests and another recovery from coronavirus. There have still been no deaths of county residents.
The number of active positive COVID-19 cases sits at 10, as Tompkins County continues to largely avoid the brunt of the outbreak. There have been 166 total positive tests, with 156 people now having recovered. No one is in the hospital for COVID-19.
As for testing, with relaxed guidelines individuals can now take multiple tests, as it has been for the last several weeks. There have been 12,833 total tests administered, with 12,604 negative results.
