Polls are open today, Nov. 3, from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Not sure of your polling place? Click here for Tompkins County polling sites broken up by town and ward, if applicable. Not sure of your ward? Click here for the New York State voter registration database.
Need a lift? TCAT is offering free rides to the polls today.
In addition to the presidential race, Tompkins County residents will be voting in the NYS Assembly, Senate and Congressional races.
Click here for more on Assembly candidates Matthew McIntyre and Anna Kelles.
Click here for more on Senate candidates Leslie Danks Burke and incumbent Senator Tom O'Mara.
Click here for more on Congressional candidates Tracy Mitrano, Scott Noren and incumbent Representative Tom Reed.
Check back in with Ithaca.com for election results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.