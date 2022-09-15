On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7:34 p.m., Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Cayuga Medical Center, located at 101 Harris B. Dates Drive, for a report of a male with a gun in the Emergency Department waiting room. Deputies were already inside of the Emergency Department for an unrelated matter and rushed into the waiting room.
When deputies entered the Emergency Department waiting room they observed a disorderly male and a crowd of people moving away from him. The disorderly male dropped a loaded hand gun on the floor, which deputies secured.
Deputies identified the disorderly male as Java Abdur-Razzaaq, age 40 of Ithaca, NY. Abdur-Razzaaq was taken into custody without incident. Abdur-Razzaaq was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony), one count due to the serial number on the hand gun being defaced and the second count for Abdur-Razzaaq being a convicted Felon.
Abdur-Razzaaq was held at the Tompkins County Jail for Centralized Arraignment proceedings on 09/14/2022 at 8:00 a.m., where Abdur-Razzaaq was released by the Judge.
