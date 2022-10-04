Cannabis dispensaries will start opening in Tompkins County by the end of the year, according to a presentation titled “Get Ready Get Set: New York State’s Progress Towards Legalizing Cannabis” given at the New York State Association of Counties. And due to the tax structure of marijuana sales, these dispensaries could be a source of significant funds for local governments.
Tompkins County Legislator Richard John, who attended the presentation, said that a particular area of concern that was raised during the presentation was about “sticker-stores.'' John said that these “stores are selling a sticker, something of really no value at all, for a lot of money, and then gifting marijuana....” He continued saying, “…a lot of people in the room spoke up saying there has not been an adequate response to that.”
The Office of Cannabis Management sent cease and desist letters to 52 businesses suspected of operating as “sticker-stores” in February and chose to publish the unredacted letters in July. The letters took a hard stance against sticker stores, stating that “illegal sales include the sale of cannabis products in-person at a retail location, online, via delivery, or at an event; and include so-called ‘gifting.’”
However, as reported in multiple media outlets, at least one of the letters sent to a local business, The Lake Watch Inn, appeared to be riddled with errors and to mistakenly target the business.
John told the Legislature that he believes that tax fraud cases will start being brought against these “sticker-stores” because they're selling cannabis without doing any kind of appropriate tax withholding.
The good news, according to John, is that “the tax structure for marijuana is different from typical sales: There's a direct sales tax and then an excise tax. It will likely lead to some significant money coming to the county and other local governments.”
Cannabis was officially legalized in New York in Spring 2021 by former Governor Andrew Cuomo. But progress on opening retail locations has been slower than expected. However, an end to the limbo between legalizing recreational marijuana use and legalizing its sale seems to have finally been achieved.
In July 2021, OCM voted to approve regulations detailing the approval process for the first conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses and the application form itself. In a press release, Chair of the OCM’s Cannabis Control Board, Tremaine Wright said, New York is “on track to have the first sales before the end of 2022.”
As promised, the first batch of licenses will go to “justice involved” applicants. This term describes people that received a cannabis conviction or have been affected by a family member’s cannabis-related offense. Applicants must also meet certain criteria related to owning and controlling a business or nonprofit.
With these guidelines in place, “New York’s first legal adult-use retail dispensaries will be operated by those most impacted by the enforcement of the prohibition of cannabis and who also have strong business backgrounds,” stated the OCM press release.
