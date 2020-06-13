After completion of renovations late last month at 227 S. Geneva Street, residents of the unit have been able to move back into their homes. The unit is part of a much larger 29-unit scattered site project called Cayuga Flats, owned and operated by local affordable housing developer Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services, that has been under development for the past year. Expected completion on the overall project is February 2021.
Many of the homes being renovated have been in their portfolio for over 30 years and were in desperate need of updates. Some were in such poor condition that they were left vacant for some time, said Johanna Anderson, Executive Director at INHS.
The renovated or reconstructed units include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, LEED-certified and, with the exception of two units, will now be regulated by an income restriction to households making 25–60 percent of the area’s average median household income. Currently the range extends from $16,400 for a one-bedroom at 25 percent (the lowest) up to $40,400 for a two-bedroom at 60 percent (the highest).
Lynn Truame, Senior Real Estate Developer with INHS, said that the income brackets of current residents, who have been temporarily relocated during construction, were the inspiration for the range. Another reason for the decision was the organization’s mission to maintain low-cost, affordable housing while being able to afford the property cost for itself.
“There were a number of vacancies because some of the building were in a condition that some of those units needed to be demolished,” Truame said. “The other units were all occupied who had particular income levels, so we set the rent to accommodate the income levels of the people who were already residents in that portfolio.”
INHS said that they were fortunate that they haven’t had to halt construction due to the NYS PAUSE law that went into effect in March. Construction of affordable housing was deemed an exception to the governor’s executive order and able to continue. Truame said material acquisition was really the only obstacle construction faced.
“There was a lot of construction delayed because of the COVID situation, so we did have to scramble a little when certain equipment that was scheduled to arrive were delayed, or never arrived,” Truame said. “We had to come up with other options at the last minute, but I think that was relatively minimal.”
“One of the things I’m concerned about, as far as coronavirus goes and its impact on the construction, is the supply chain and the issues we may have getting the necessary materials when the time comes,” Anderson added. “It hasn’t really been a problem yet, but as we continue construction, it’s in the back of all of our minds.”
Keeping workers healthy has been an additional concern for the project construction as well.
Throughout construction on the W. Clinton Ave. location (completed in late April) and the S. Geneva location, contractors were asked to maintain a six-foot distance, as much as they could, regularly wash their hands; and the organization asked that every worker on the sites be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks. INHS hasn’t reported any cases of COVID-19.
All who qualify are welcome to apply for a unit. There is currently a waitlist that already existed prior to construction, however, and INHS will be working from that list to fill the vacant units first, said Truame.
“There’s often people who have dropped off or we can’t reach them on the waiting list, so we may make it through it fairly quickly,” Truame shared. “At that point, new applicants will be added to the waiting list and we will work through those in the order they were received.”
The units are being completed two at a time, with the exception of a 13-unit building on Elm St. that is expected to take the full year to complete, so vacancies will be opened and filled throughout the year. The Elm St. location will be leased via random draw lottery, however. The lottery is expected to open in December; applicants will be able to apply on the organization’s website.
