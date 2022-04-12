The average sale and median sale prices of single family homes are up substantially, Tompkins County Assessment Director Jay Franklin confirmed at the April 5 County Legislature meeting. Franklin was at the meeting to present the 2022 Annual Equity Maintenance (AEM) program, which is the activity of the department to assess the values of all properties in Tompkins County which are then used to levy property taxes.
Franklin said the real estate market prices increasing is not unique to Tompkins County — “it’s happening everywhere.” He said that the supply of for-sale housing has not kept pace with the demand. In a chart that showed the average new houses per year by decade, Tompkins County’s development peaked at an average of 254 in the 1970s. By the 2010s that number was down to 117, and now, “we’re pretty much at war-time levels.” The current average is 91, close to the development rate in the 1940s.
“We’re just not building anything,” Franklin said. “We’re at 30-40% of what we were in our peak. We’re just not building them.”
That lack of building has driven up the prices of homes that are for sale, with the average sale price is up 14% and the median sale price up 12% from 2019-2021. Franklin said the average sale price is almost $330,000, while the median sale price is $300,000.
“If you think about a $300,000 assessment, it would get you about a $9,000 tax bill depending on where you live in the county,” Franklin said.
He also noted that homes are often going for more than they’re listed at, as bidding wars push the average selling price to list price at over 100%.
Legislator Mike Lane called the reduction of new single family housing back to World War II levels “jaw dropping.”
“We know people are crying for single family houses,” he said. “We need to take a look at our comprehensive plans and the way that we are doing things here.”
Lane said builders are hesitant to develop in Tompkins County because “we want the Cadillac of development.” He said regulations like types of energy used, preferences for types of development and zoning rules dissuade people from building.
“We need to have Tompkins County open for development,” Lane said.
Legislator Deborah Dawson agreed that there needs to be more housing built, but that she doesn’t think high development standards are to blame.
“I think a big piece of the problem is the cost of construction. It’s always been exceptionally high here, for the same reason anything here is high. Route 13 is our major artery to the world — it’s hard to get stuff here,” she said. “It costs a lot of money to get stuff here. We don’t have a lot of local construction companies. I don’t think changing the demands of local zoning will improve the situation all by itself.”
However, Legislator Greg Mezey agreed with Lane, and said as a legislature they have the ability to “encourage municipal partners to think critically about zoning and where there’s opportunity to attract development.”
“And there’s also a responsibility on our part to reduce the burden of infrastructure costs,” Mezey said. “I do think there’s a role that we can play. We need more bricks and sticks built across the county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.