Public Health Director Frank Kruppa gave an update to the County Legislature about the COVID-19 emergency response, where he revealed that 16,000 people in Tompkins County have received the vaccine.
He also spoke about the success of the registry the Health Department launched recently that allows eligible individuals to sign up for direct links from the Health Department when vaccine doses are available for them.
“I think we have roughly 8,500 people currently registered,” he said. “We’ve already used it a couple times to send out eligibility links, and we will be doing it again this week for the 65+ populations.”
Legislator Mike Lane, an advocate for the registry, said he was impressed with it.
“I don’t think you could have put together a better registry than what you’ve done,” he said. “So thank you, I put myself on it. I think all of the things people were asking for is incorporated into this […] I think it’s a real feather in the cap of the county that we’ve got that in place.”
Legislator Martha Robertson asked which vaccines the county had been receiving, and how people should feel about the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single shot but slightly less effective at 72% effective in preventing moderate to severe symptoms in the U.S., compared to 94% and 95% with Moderna and Pfizer respectively.
Kruppa said the county has primarily received Moderna vaccines, but the pop-up clinic on Feb. 19 was Pfizer. And as for the new vaccine, he encourages people not to be wary.
“And we do expect to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine soon. New York state is getting an allocation this week,” he said. “The first two vaccines were studied with a two-dose regimen, and they are highly efficient. The Johnson & Johnson one is tested with one dose, so you’d expect to see it a bit lower. But that shouldn’t stop anyone from getting it. Whatever vaccine you can get is the best one for you. All these vaccines are good and will provide you with a high level of protection.”
At this point, Kruppa said the county will not be in a position to let people pick which vaccine they want. They will make an appointment and whatever they get when they show up is what they get. He did say he anticipates the state will prioritize the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for homebound residents, that way the mobile vaccination vehicles will not have to make return trips for second doses.
Legislator Shawna Black asked if Kruppa had any update on how often people will need to be vaccinated against COVID in the future, but he said that is still unknown.
“The science is still out on whether or not we’ll need boosters, or what the long-term efficacy of the vaccines are,” he said. “It’ll take time. They’re doing research and checking people’s immunity over time. We just won’t know until science catches up.”
