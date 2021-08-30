The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog that bit a person at the Roy H. Park Preserve, on Irish Settlement Rd, in Freeville, on Sunday, Aug. 29, at approximately 3:30 p.m.
The dog is described as a smaller, medium size, short-haired, black dog, possibly with white on its feet, resembling a lab mixed with a smaller breed. The dog was accompanied by a man, woman, and two other dogs. The man was described as in his late 20s, approximately 5’11’ with gold rimmed glasses and blonde hair in a ponytail. The woman was described as approximately 5’3” with shoulder-length dark brown hair. The two dogs that were not involved in the incident were described as a bulldog and a smaller, black and white terrier mix.
The department seeks to verify vaccination status and health of the biting dog through an at home observation over a 10-day period. If the dog can be located and observed to be healthy by the department, the risk of rabies infection can be ruled out and rabies post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary.
Anyone with information regarding this dog is urged to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
