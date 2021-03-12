Tompkins County received an additional allocation of 1,170 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 12, and will be prioritizing those doses for individuals with comorbidities. The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) will use the COVID-19 vaccine registry to communicate appointment links directly with a random selection of individuals from the registry with comorbidities.
These additional doses come after receiving 1,170 doses at the beginning of the week.
TCHD continues to urge everyone who is eligible to sign up for the Tompkins County COVID-19 Vaccine Registry.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa Stated, “Nearly 25,000 Tompkins County residents have received at least their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. We’ve made incredible progress so far, but we still have a long way to go and need everyone to continue to do their part. We all have a role in getting vaccinated when we’re able, sharing that these are safe and effective vaccines with others, and continuing to wear a mask when in public.”
Caregivers, family members, or friends can complete this registry on behalf of someone who does not have access to the Internet. Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) during regular business hours 8:30am-5:00pm and someone can register them over the phone. If indicated in the registry, individuals who do not have computer access will be called by a staff member from 2-1-1 or the County’s Office for the Aging to register for an appointment. This registry does not guarantee a vaccine appointment.
Tompkins County will continue to update the community on prioritized groups via press releases, the TCHD website, and email, and will use the registry to communicate directly with eligible individuals when appointments are available.
Any eligible individual can get vaccinated at State-run sites and can find available appointments via the “Am I Eligible” tool on the State website. It was also announced that pharmacies can now vaccinate those 60+ and additionally can now vaccinate teachers.
Individuals being vaccinated must produce proof of eligibility.
- If an individual is eligible due to their employment status, they must prove they are employed in the State of New York.
- If an individual is eligible due to their age, they must produce proof of age and proof of residence in New York.
- If an individuals is eligible due to a comorbidity, they must sign the attestation form.
For local updates and information, check the TCHD website.
