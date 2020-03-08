Another person is under investigation for a potential coronavirus diagnosis, according to the Tompkins County Health Department. The department maintains that there have been no positive cases of coronavirus found yet in Tompkins County as the epidemic continues to spread wildly throughout the rest of the country.
This is the third person that Tompkins County has announced as a "person under investigation." The previous two had been confirmed to be Cornell University students. Both of them were determined to not have coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, which has swept across much of the world over the last several weeks but has yet to reach Tompkins County.
The health department previously announced that over the last few weeks, 42 people in total have been subject to a 14 day quarantine by TCHD, and 36 are still being monitored, per CDC guidelines. The six who have been released did not present symptoms and did not test positive for coronavirus.
"For the past several weeks, TCHD Community Health Nurses have been monitoring individuals who are healthy and asymptomatic in quarantine," the press release said. "To date, 42 people in Tompkins County have been quarantined, 6 were released without symptoms following the 14 day quarantine period, and 36 are still being monitored. To date, none of those in quarantine have developed symptoms."
The health department will hold a press conference Monday, March 9 at 2 p.m., with representatives from the county and Cayuga Medical Center to give an update on the situation and discuss community preparedness.
According to the New York State Department of Health, there are 105 confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout the state so far: 82 in Westchester County, five in Nassau County, two each in Rockland County and Saratoga County and one in Ulster County and Suffolk County. New York City has 12 confirmed cases. Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in reaction to the rapid spread of the illness in New York over the weekend.
The health department put forward the same guidance points that it has since the epidemic started, and those experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare providers:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If a tissue is not available, cover your cough or sneeze into your elbow.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Avoid handshakes and hugs, use an elbow bump instead
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- For information about handwashing, see CDC’s Handwashing website
