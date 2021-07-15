The Tompkins County Public Health and Mental Health Departments will be closed on Friday, July 16 for staff development.
Health Department (55 Brown Rd.):
The Health Department will be closed to the public on Friday, July 16, from 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. All department staff will participate. The answering service will receive phone calls and messages will be reviewed throughout the afternoon. If there is an emergency, appropriate staff will be notified.
Mental Health Department (201 E. Green St.):
The Mental Health Department will be closed on Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Script requests received by 2:30 p.m. will be processed Friday. If there is an emergency, appropriate staff will be notified.
