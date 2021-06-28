The Tompkins County Health Department is notifying the community of several upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Vaccine is readily available in Tompkins County, and the Health Department urges all individuals aged 12+ to get vaccinated.
Tompkins County Health Department is offering the following clinics:
Town of Caroline
- Caroline Elementary School, 2439 Slaterville Rd., Slaterville Springs
- Tuesday, June 29 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- 18 years and older
- Vaccine: J&J
- Walk-ins Welcome
- Register for an appointment: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#caroline-jun29
Town of Enfield
- Enfield Elementary School
- Wednesday, June 30 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- 18 years and older
- Vaccine: J&J
- Walk-ins Welcome
- Register for an appointment: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#enfield-june30
The Learning Web and Village at Ithaca
- The Learning Web, 515 W. Seneca St., Ithaca's West End
- Thursday, July 1 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Ages 12 and older
- Vaccine: Pfizer (First dose)
- For minors under 18, a parent or guardian is required to identify the minor and provide consent.
- Register for an appointment: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#learningweb-july1
Ithaca Housing Authority, with REACH Medical
- IHA Family Residences, 625 Hancock St., near the Community Room building
- Friday, July 2 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Ages 18 and older
- Vaccine: J&J or Moderna (first dose) will both be available
- Walk-ins Welcome
- Call 607-273-7000 for more information or go to: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#iha-july2
Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director, stated, “In Tompkins County, 75% of residents age 18+ have received their first vaccination dose. Vaccine is proving to be effective at preventing severe illness from COVID-19.”
“Vaccine is readily available in our community. If you or your friends and family have not yet been vaccinated, now is the time. Please check our website, go to a local pharmacy, or call 2-1-1 to learn how to get vaccinated,” reminded Kruppa.
Information about local clinics can be found on the TCHD website.
Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) during regular business hours 8:30am-5:00pm to be registered over the phone.
NYS State-run Vaccination Sites are offering vaccine to all eligible age groups. Appointments can be scheduled on the NYS Department of Health website. Local pharmacies and medical offices may have vaccine available.
