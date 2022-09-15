Because our region experiences a high positivity rate for Lyme disease, Guthrie has been chosen as 1 of 12 healthcare organizations nationwide to conduct a clinical trial for a vaccine.
Healthy children (between 5 and 17 years old) and adults (18 years of age and older) who live in places or participate in activities that increase their risk for Lyme disease may be eligible to participate. Risk factors for Lyme disease include:
- Outdoor occupations such as landscaping, forestry, or wildlife and parks management
- Frequent outdoor recreational activities such as hiking, camping, fishing, hunting, or gardening
- Living in or frequently visiting wooded areas, tree lines, tall grass, open fields, lakesides, or riversides
- Owning a pet that may return from outdoors with attached ticks
Interested patients should call 1-800-836-0388 or email clinical.research@guthrie.org. The study team will answer any questions and determine if an individual qualifies.
Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness that can cause serious long-term symptoms if left untreated. For people who live in areas where ticks are common, a preventative vaccine would be better than current measures like insect repellants and checking for ticks. Currently, there are no approved vaccines available to prevent Lyme disease in exposed populations.
