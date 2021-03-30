Greg Mezey has announced his candidacy for Tompkins County Legislator in District 13. Mezey is seeking to replace outgoing Tompkins County Legislator Martha Robertson, who will not be seeking re-election.
Said Mezey, “We are at a critical juncture with the post-pandemic recovery, affordable housing shortage, need for public safety reform, access to health and family services, and efficient and effective government that listens and learns from all community voices. It will take all of us working together to find solutions that finally take these issues off the table.”
Returning to the area a few years after graduating from Cornell, Mezey and his partner, local Realtor Ryan Mitchell, have planted their roots in Dryden with their two pups, Greyson and Tenley. Mezey and Mitchell enjoy tending to their gardens and backyard flock of chickens and ducks. Amidst the pandemic, the couple purchased a laundromat in the Bishop’s Small Mall and have spent the last several months updating and rebranding as The Laundry Room.
A Tompkins County resident for the past ten years, Mezey is actively involved in the community, serving on the Tompkins County Strategic Tourism Planning Board (an advisory board to the Tompkins County Legislature). Mezey believes that tourism and the arts are vital economic engines that drive our local economy; their success is essential on our road to recovery.
Mezey owns and operates a small portfolio of residential and commercial properties locally. Bringing a diverse skill set from his professional experience in hospitality, operational efficiency consulting, and real estate. “As an entrepreneur and community volunteer, I bring the business, governance, and community experience required to be an effective legislator that will bring community voices together to get the job done.”
Mezey’s focus is on:
● Economic Recovery - Invest in the development of our workforce and in small businesses. Develop opportunities to attract and retain new businesses and industries to Tompkins County.
● Public Safety – Continue the work to rethink public safety in the county to create safer communities for everyone.
● Health and Family Services - Improve access to health services, create more affordable childcare options, and provide low-income families with greater access to nutritious food while supporting local agriculture.
● Government Efficiency – Ensure efficient and effective government operations. ● Housing – Encourage the development of affordable housing options and a greater variety of housing stock so that everyone can afford to live in Tompkins County.
“Elected office is one of the highest forms of service and, for me, a way to give back to thecommunity that has given so much to me,” said Mezey. “I want to be able to contribute tocreating a better Tompkins County for all.”
For more information, visit GregMezey.com.
