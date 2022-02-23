The Tompkins County Legislature unanimously approved an update to the county’s Green Fleet policy, which Chief Sustainability Officer Terry Carroll said aims to hit the county’s green goal, particularly focused on county vehicles. The update will implement a fleet manager who will take a more holistic view of the county’s fleet and see where there are opportunities for synergy, sharing vehicles and more. There will also be a focus on electrifying vehicles when possible.
“We understand not every vehicle is going to be electrified,” Carroll said. “We acknowledge there’s a lot of uses right now where electric vehicles don’t cut it unfortunately, but we’re hopeful in the next few years that will change.”
The policy also ensures mileage and fuel usage is tracked and reported to the community and County Legislature. Legislator Amanda Champion clarified that the fleet manager will not be a new hire, but will be someone (likely Carroll) designated by the county administrator.
Public Health Director Frank Kruppa and Deputy County Administrator Amie Hendrix were on hand to provide their regularly scheduled COVID-19 response update. Hendrix said hospitalizations have declined, but the county was still in the double digits at the time and another death was reported, so the emergency response team continues to watch the severity of disease. She also noted that the state’s mask mandate from Gov. Kathy Hochul had expired.
Kruppa said that despite the mandate from the state lapsing, the Health Department’s recommendation to mask when indoors remains. He explained that the Health Department had been following CDC guidance for masking since the onset of the pandemic. That guidance states that if you’re in a high transmission area, which is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people over a seven day rolling average, then masks are recommended for indoor settings.
“It’s not a mandate, we’re not enforcing it, but it is absolutely a recommendation,” Kruppa said. “The governor lifting the mandate doesn’t mean there’s no risk.”
He noted that people have been asking when the making recommendation will end, and again pointed to CDC guidance, which calls for “moderate” transmission before ending the mask advisory. Moderate transmission is fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 on a seven-day rolling average.
“As soon as we reach and sustain those levels, we will lift the advisory,” Kruppa said.
Legislator Randy Brown asked about masking at schools, and Kruppa said school districts are still under a mandate from the state to wear masks, and if or when that is lifted will be the governor’s decision.
“Depending on where our case levels are, we would only have a recommendation for school districts, not a mandate,” he said. “But districts can choose to have a mandate.”
Kruppa also noted the county Health Department is rounding out its vaccine efforts, as they’re now readily available in the community.
“Last we checked there were same-week appointments at several pharmacies and many healthcare providers are also providing them,” he said. “Our goal was to take care of the backlog. I think, to date, we have achieved that.”
In other business
Interim County Administrator Lisa Holmes updated the Legislature that Tompkins County closed on the purchases of properties at 300 and 308 North Tioga St., and has instituted six-month lease agreements for the current tenants of those buildings. The properties were purchased with the intention of constructing a center of government building to house county departments, several of which are currently in leased space. The closing on the Tioga Street properties enables the county to sell a portion of county-owned property on Sears Street to Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services to develop owner-occupied affordable for-sale housing. The next step in the sale will be for INHS to go through the City of Ithaca’s subdivision process.
A resolution moved by Legislator Dan Klein urging New York State to support 2-1-1 programs statewide passed unanimously (14-0). Legislators spoke to the value provided to the community by the local 2-1-1 program and the Human Services Coalition. Chairwoman Shawna Black spoke to the 2-1-1 call line being particularly critical during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A resolution was moved by Legislator Veronica Pillar advocating that New York State pass the Fair Pay for Home Care Act to establish fair wages for home health aides. Pillar spoke to the valuable resource that aides provide and the stress on the system due to the pandemic and more people needing assistance staying at home. The resolution passed 12-2 with legislators Lee Shurtleff and Mike Sigler in opposition.
