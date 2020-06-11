Area high schools have adjusted in a variety of ways to public gathering limitations and social distancing guidelines to create the kind of safe but memorable but send-off seniors expect after finishing up four long years of study. This year’s “pandemic class” will celebrate their graduation with a variety of individual diploma hand-offs, videos, parades or outdoor socially-distant ceremonies.
At Ithaca High School, the county’s largest school, seniors have been invited by appointment to Stewart Park over the last several weeks, where they cross a stage in full cap and gown attire and receive a placeholder diploma (the real thing will be mailed later). Each walk is recorded, and the footage will be used in the school’s virtual ceremony on June 25.
“When the idea of graduation and prom being canceled or changed in any way, I’m not going to lie I almost cried,” IHS senior J.T. Stone said. “Ever since I started middle school, it’s been one of those things that I’ve dreamed of: going to prom with some of my best friends, and graduation with walking across the stage and seeing my parents and the entire ICSD community cheering us on after four years.”
But as time went on, Stone said he grew comfortable with the idea. Helping with that was the outpouring of gestures from prominent figures across the country who filmed speeches for graduates that wouldn’t be getting the customary in-person experience.
“What other class can they say they’ve had Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and a handful of other celebrities speak at a commencement ceremony just for their class?” Stone said. “It started out with me feeling like something was stolen from me, but now it doesn’t feel that way. [...] I also feel like it’s brought the class of 2020 together, we’re sharing this all together and we’ll always be the ‘pandemic class.’”
Stone also complimented Distance Learning 2.0, the school district’s online learning plan that was developed when the pandemic closed schools in mid-March and implemented in mid-April. He acknowledged that many of his classmates found the transition online more difficult and less stimulating than in-person courses, though.
Plans for graduation remain fluid for some schools, who could reverse course and plan something more extensive now that the state recently announced relaxed guidelines for graduation events. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced over the weekend that schools could hold graduation ceremonies as long as the crowds were limited to 150 people or less. One such school that has changed their plans in the wake of the news is New Roots Charter School, which finalized their graduation plans this week. Though the school was initially planning for a virtual ceremony that would have been held on June 20, they have pivoted after Cuomo’s announcement and will now hold an in-person, outdoors ceremony the week after the previously scheduled date.
On the other hand, Lehman Alternative Community School is compiling speeches from teachers, a yearly tradition, to be read to students. Each student receives an individualized speech, usually from a teacher they were close to during their time at the school. Those speeches will be compiled into a video that will be broadcast to students during a ceremony on June 24 at 7 p.m. That’s in addition to the school opening up two days, June 18 and 19, when students can schedule times to receive their diploma in-person in the school’s amphitheater from principal Deborah Ptak.
LACS senior Giancarlo Richardson Villenas said that initial rumors about the school’s commencement ceremony held that it would be only online, without much of a personal touch for students, but that the current plan actually suits him fairly well.
“For a long time I was bummed out,” Villenas admitted, when presented with the original idea of a solely online ceremony. “I thought I would rather just get my diploma mailed to me and I was fine just not having a ceremony. Now, with this new solution, I’m okay with it.”
There are some things, though, that can’t be cured for Villenas, such as missing out on the capstone Spring Trip for LACS students. He’s acclimated to an unconventional graduation ceremony, but does regret being forced to miss a week-long volunteer trip he was slated to take with some classmates to the Awkwesasne Mohawk Nation territory in northern New York.
A popular solution for other schools has been a more mobile style celebration. Trumansburg High School’s Principal Jon Koeng announced on Friday that, though he was disappointed there wouldn’t be an in-person ceremony, the school would be organizing a senior parade down Main Street in the Village of Trumansburg for June 18 at 7 p.m.
“I am extremely disappointed,” Koeng wrote in his blog. “Our students have lost their baseball season, their softball season, spring track, golf, the prom, the musical, a senior trip, and so much more. I have been maintaining hope that we would at least be able to have a graduation ceremony that felt at least a little normal.”
T’burg could take a cue from Newfield High School, which held its own graduation car parade on Saturday, with students’ names flashing on the neon screen outside the school as they rode in their cars. Elsewhere outside of Ithaca, some of the surrounding school districts, in and out of the county, are exploring all avenues for conducting an in-person graduation ceremony.
The Dryden Central School District is fully committed to holding an in-person ceremony at some point this summer. Its plan, according to Superintendent Joshua Bacigalupi, is to hold a ceremony inside the field house at Tompkins Cortland Community College on July 31.
“TC3 has indicated that if they’re allowed to have 50 percent or more of their staff on site, then they will have it indoors,” Bacigalupi said at a Board of Education meeting on May 11. “And then we will take our cue from the guidance from the state about how many people are allowed in the field house, and whether we have one ceremony, two ceremonies or three ceremonies, and what the cap will be for students’ guests.”
On the chance that the district will not be able to use the field house, the district will look to hold a ceremony outside on the college’s campus. If that were the case, Bacigalupi said there would be multiple options as to how that ceremony would look.
“Everyone’s planning from a more standard-looking ceremony, to like a drive-in type of thing where the kids stand in front of a car and there’s a stage in the parking lot, which is really funny to think about, but that’s some of the things that people are trying to do to overcome that,” he said.
The Candor Central School District is moving forward with its original timeline of hosting a ceremony on June 26 at the high school, according to Board of Education President Raymond Parmarter. Options are still being weighed for how the ceremony would be arranged.
The South Seneca Central School District, out in Seneca County, still has its graduation ceremony scheduled for this month, on June 27. This year’s graduation class contains 55 seniors, and the district is hoping to put on a ceremony outdoors on the track while still following the CDC guidelines for large gatherings.
"We believe we can spread out each graduate, and seat families well distanced from other families in our bleachers," Superintendent Steve Zielinski said in an article in the Ovid Gazette on May 27. "The bleachers seat 1,200, and we have 55 grads, so even if we allowed four family members per graduate, we'd have 220 people in a 1,200-capacity set of bleachers."
The small class size, along with a small community, gives the district some flexibility. Even so, Zielinski said the district has two backup plans, the first being moving the graduation date to sometime in either July or August. The other option would be to hold a “virtual” graduation. Details on what that would look like have not been devised yet.
Whatever form the celebrations take, several of the students interviewed said they’ve come to terms with, and are even embracing, the strange circumstances as they graduate with nationwide protests proceeding in the background and a global pandemic still raging.
“It makes me feel optimistic for the future,” Stone said. “It feels special, like it brought the class together. It makes me feel like we’re resilient. [...] Not even a global pandemic could stop us from graduating.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.