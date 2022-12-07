American Red Cross

As more people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friendsthis year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside a time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays.

Throughout the season, several factors can disrupt the ability of the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients across the country.

• Travel: According to a recent study, nearly half of Americans plan to travel over the holidays this year, which may negatively impact the blood supply if fewer people come out to donate. 
• Seasonal illness: The U.S. is seeing a rise in respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV, which can decrease the availability of healthy donors. 
• WeatherParts of the country have already seen storms bring several feet of snow this year. Winter weather often leads to hazardous road conditions, canceling blood drives and making it dangerous for donors to venture out to give. 

It’s important for donors − especially type O blood donors and platelet donors − to give now to ensure hospitals have the blood they need through the end of the year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, all who come to give blood through Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.* Those who come to give Dec. 16-Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.  

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 7-31:

Tompkins County

Dryden

12/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dryden Veterans Mem Home, 2272 Dryden Road

12/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dryden Fire Department, 26 North Street

Ithaca

12/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornell Willard Straight Hall, Campus Rd

12/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornell University Biotech Building, BioTech Building, 215 Tower Road

12/13/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., South Hill Business Campus, 950 Danby Road

12/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tompkins County Library-Employees, 101 E Green Street

12/16/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Road W

12/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Road W

12/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Road W

12/21/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Road W

12/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 N. Aurora Street

12/23/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ithaca High School, 1401 N Cayuga St

12/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Road W

12/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Enfield Fire Department, 172 Enfield Main Rd

12/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 149 Honness Lane

 Trumansburg

12/17/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Arthur E. Bouton Post 770, 4431 Seneca Road

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you