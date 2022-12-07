As more people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friendsthis year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside a time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays.
Throughout the season, several factors can disrupt the ability of the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients across the country.
It’s important for donors − especially type O blood donors and platelet donors − to give now to ensure hospitals have the blood they need through the end of the year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you, all who come to give blood through Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.* Those who come to give Dec. 16-Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 7-31:
Tompkins County
Dryden
12/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dryden Veterans Mem Home, 2272 Dryden Road
12/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dryden Fire Department, 26 North Street
Ithaca
12/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornell Willard Straight Hall, Campus Rd
12/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornell University Biotech Building, BioTech Building, 215 Tower Road
12/13/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., South Hill Business Campus, 950 Danby Road
12/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tompkins County Library-Employees, 101 E Green Street
12/16/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Road W
12/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Road W
12/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Road W
12/21/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Road W
12/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 N. Aurora Street
12/23/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ithaca High School, 1401 N Cayuga St
12/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Road W
12/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Enfield Fire Department, 172 Enfield Main Rd
12/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 149 Honness Lane
Trumansburg
12/17/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Arthur E. Bouton Post 770, 4431 Seneca Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.