During the September 20 meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature, Richard John told the Legislature that a “gigantic” amount of money is being made available to local governments over the next five years in the form of grants from the federal government.
John told the Legislature, “the grants are set up in a way that if we ask, we likely will get substantial money.” He continued saying, “if we do not go in for these grants they will pass by in this five year window and we will miss out on a tremendous opportunity.”
According to John, “There is more money going through grant programs in this five year window than perhaps has ever been seen before.”
For example, there's a $100 billion grant to reconnect cities that have been divided as a result of infrastructure such as interstates that have been built through neighborhoods. John told the Legislature that he has been trying to talk to people in the City of Ithaca about applying for these funds to build pedestrian bridges over route 13.
In the early 1960s the construction of Route 13 had a profound impact on the city of Ithaca by dividing the residential areas from the lake. The main reason why there's limited Lake access is due to Route 13. According to John, “this money can be set aside specifically to do pedestrian bridges over Route 13, it could be a really exciting revenue source to do that kind of reconnection work. But that's one example of many grant programs.”
John also told the Legislature that the old idea of not applying for numerous grants at the same time has been “tossed out.“
According to John, “the idea is to dig once. If you're going to put in fiber optic, do it at the same time you're doing your water system and while you're doing your new roads, get it done.” He continued saying, “there's also been a change in terms of matching funds, that there is way more flexibility on where you can get maximum matching funds from. And there's a real encouraging element about getting private money.”
He says that local governments shouldn’t apply for grants if they aren’t prepared to manage them. For example, large cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago have permanent staff that are tasked with managing federal grants — if municipalities in Tompkins County want to apply for these grants they should also think about hiring staff to manage them.
John told the Legislature, “we should probably think about hiring some real grant expertise in our county.” He continued saying that those experts can help the county with identifying available grants and “running the program to make sure we have adequate training on grant management, and to do the tracking so we don't get in trouble.”
According to John, all of these functions can be paid for out of the grants. If the county is smart about it, they can apply for and hire staff to manage these grants at a very low cost to the county and get a remarkable benefit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.