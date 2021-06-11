We are supporting Vanessa Greenlee because she values equity, freedom, imagination, collaboration, and actualization. She makes sure everyone is at the table, builds consensus, and collaboratively works to make things happen.
Vanessa was brought up in a rural area and is raising her young family in the heart of rural District 8. She has served on the Newfield Public Library Board of Trustees and co-founded the Mill Park Music Series.
Her experience in education, workforce retraining, working with federal agencies and national non-profits, including public - private partnerships will be an immense asset as we help our community recover from the pandemic.
Her involvement in a global network of change makers for food security will help our farmers and our most vulnerable members not just survive, but thrive.
She is heavily involved in waste reduction, recycling, and the transition off of fossil fuels including planning the next step of weaning ourselves off of plastics.
Literally, Vanessa Greenlee is a candidate we can all get behind.
Anne Koreman
Dan Klein
Martha Robertson
Amanda Champion
Deborah Dawson
