Another candidate has thrown their hat into the ring to replace Barbara LIfton, as Lisa Hoeschele announced her intention to seek the Democratic nomination for the 125th District of the New York State Assembly seat.
Hoeschele, who is currently the Executive Director of Family Counseling Services in Cortland, made her announcement before a small crowd on Tuesday morning. She emphasized improving healthcare and making it more affordable and accessible, as well reforms to the student debt crisis and battling climate change.
"The seat was held by a very long time by Barbara Lifton, who was a committed public servant and a very good friend," Hoeschele said. "I believe whoever holds it next will be standing on her shoulders."
Hoeschele particularly focused on healthcare during her speech, clearly supporting the burgeoning movement to institute universal healthcare for New York residents. She also condemned President Donald Trump for his recently proposed budget, which includes significant cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.
"We need a healthcare system that all can enjoy as a right, not a privilege," Hoeschele said. "One that protects those with pre-existing conditions, one that protects a woman's right to choose, one that does not literally leave our residents at the mercy of bankruptcy courts."
Lifton announced in January that she would not seek a 10th term in office. Hoeschele enters a field that has quickly become crowded: Tompkins County Legislator Anna Kelles, Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer, Ithaca Common Council member (and Lifton staffer) Seph Murtagh and Cortland County Legislator Beau Harbin have all previously announced their candidacies, and more are rumored to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In